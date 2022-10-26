Global Logistics Automation Market Report 2022: Improved Efficiency, Workforce Safety and Advancements in Robotics Technology Creating Opportunities

Oct 26, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Software, Hardware-integrated Systems-integrated Systems, Services), By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global logistics automation market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The adoption of industry 4.0 technologies and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the global logistics automation market. Also, the improved efficiency and workforce safety and advancements in robotics technology are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global logistics automation market is segmented into component, function, vertical, region, and company. Based on regional analysis, the European region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the ongoing industrial revolution.
The logistics automation market's growth is driven by high-end expenditures made by key companies to upgrade current technology such as automation, machine learning, and the internet of things to maximize performance. Also, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.
The major players operating in the global logistics automation market are 6 River Systems, LLC, BEUMER Group, E&K Automation Limited, ABB Ltd., Dematic Global, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, SBS Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Intelligrated, among others.
Years considered for this report:Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global logistics automation market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global logistics automation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global logistics automation market based on component, function, vertical, region, and company
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global logistics automation market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global logistics automation market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global logistics automation
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global logistics automation
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global logistics automation market
Key Target Audience:
- Logistics automation companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to logistics automation
Report Scope
Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component:
- Software
- Hardware-Integrated Systems
- Services
Global Logistics Automation Market, By Function:
- Warehouse and Storage Management
- Transportation Management
Global Logistics Automation Market, By Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
- Retail and eCommerce
- 3PL
- Aerospace and Defense
- Oil, Gas, and Energy
- Chemicals
- Others
Global Logistics Automation Market, By Region:North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Germany
- France
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Malaysia
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Logistics Automation Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Logistics Automation Market Outlook
7. North America Logistics Automation Market Outlook
8. Europe Logistics Automation Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market Outlook
10. South America Logistics Automation Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- 6 River Systems, LLC
- BEUMER Group
- E&K Automation Limited
- ABB Ltd
- Dematic Global
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
- SBS Toshiba Logistics
- TGW Logistics Group
- Zebra Technologies
- Honeywell Intelligrated
