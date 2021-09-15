Global Logistics Automation Markets, 2021-2028: Focus on Airways, Railways and Roadways, & Seaways

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation Market Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An automaton is a network of self-operating machines that are designed to perform a predefined sequence of operations. Automation is majorly integrated in the logistics sector to make operations easier and smoother.

The integration of latest technologies and tools in the logistics sector have ensured that all the tasks and operations are highly coordinated, which further smoothens the product delivery process in an organization.

Moreover, transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) are being adopted in the logistics sector for connecting all the departments of an organization through a singular platform, which increases the control over operational activities. TMS and WMS can also provide real-time data from suppliers and internal systems.



Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive logistics sector is expected to drive the market growth.

Advantages associated with automation in logistics sector such as enhanced accuracy and reduction in error for product handling, fetching of real-time freight rates, accurate real-time freight data analysis, improved customer service, growing retail, e-commerce & healthcare sectors, and rising investments and product launches in the logistics automation sector are further expected to propel the demand for logistics automation market over the forecast period.

For instance, SwanLeap Inc. is offering a transportation management system that uses artificial intelligence for real-time visibility in the supply chain for streamlining the entire logistics process.



However, the high initial cost of hardware and software components that are used in logistics automation is expected to restrain the growth of the global logistics automation market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global logistics automation market, provides market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global logistics automation market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Major companies operating in the global logistics automation market include ABB, BEUMER GROUP, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K AUTOMATION LIMITED, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, GreyOrange, HighJump, Infor, Locus Robotics, Manhattan Associates, One Network Enterprises, Oracle, SwanLeap Inc, and Toshiba Logistics

These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global logistics automation market analysis report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global logistics automation market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Mode of Transportation:

Airways

Railways and Roadways

Seaways

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Enterprise Size:

SME

Large Enterprises

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Application:

Warehouse and Storage Management

Transportation Management

Global Logistics Automation Market, By End-use Industries:

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Retail and e-Commerce

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Chemicals

Others (paper & printing and textiles & clothing)

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

ABB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Key highlights

BEUMER GROUP

Blue Yonder Group Inc

Daifuku Co., Ltd

E&K AUTOMATION LIMITED

Falcon Autotech Private Limited.

GreyOrange AG

HighJump.

Infor.

Locus Robotics

Manhattan Associates.

One Network Enterprises

Oracle

SwanLeap Inc

Toshiba Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbfrs5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

