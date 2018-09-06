Global Logistics Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Market is Estimated to Grow to $12.6 Bn

DUBLIN, Sept 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Logistics Market - by Mode of Transport, Logistics, Industry, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics Market was worth 10.32 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 12.68 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.49% between 2017 and 2023.

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver and also it is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Global Logistics Market in the forecast period due to the presence of a large manufacturing base in this region. This region is followed by North America and Europe region with next largest market shares.





Drivers Vs. Constraints

Increasing in global trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade related agreements and global logistics infrastructure and advancement in information technology and transportation sector are the main factors that are responsible for the growth of Global Logistics Market.

The rising pollution level and high inventory cost & low warehousing space are the reasons which restrain this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates







In July 2017, a top vendor SAP launched a set of IoT solutions for digital logistics to increase its market.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Mode of Transport



5.1. Railways



5.2. Roadways



5.3. Airways



5.4. Waterways







6. Global Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Logistics Model



6.1. 1st Party Logistics



6.2. 2nd Party Logistics



6.3. 3rd Party Logistics







7. Global Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry



7.1. Healthcare



7.2. Manufacturing



7.3. Trade and transportation



7.4. Telecommunication



7.5. Government and public utilities



7.6. Banking and financial services



7.7. Retail



7.8. Media and entertainment



7.9. Information technology



7.10. Others







8. Global Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







9. Company Market Share Analysis







10. Company Profiles



10.1. C.H. Robinson



10.2. DB Schenker



10.3. Deutsche Post DHL Group



10.4. Dsv Global Transports and Logistics



10.5. Kuehne + Nagel



10.6. United Parcel Service



10.7. The Maersk Group



10.8. Panalpina



10.9. Supply Chain Solutions



10.10. Geodis



10.11. FedEx



10.12. CEVA Logistics



10.13. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.



10.14. XPO Logistics Inc.



10.15. Kenco Group



10.16. Americold Logistics



10.17. LLC



10.18. UTi Worldwide Inc







11. Industry Structure



11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations



11.2. Investment Opportunities







12. Global Logistics Market - Road Ahead





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nrn23c/global_logistics?w=5

