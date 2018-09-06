Global Logistics Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Market is Estimated to Grow to $12.6 Bn
The "Global Logistics Market - by Mode of Transport, Logistics, Industry, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Logistics Market was worth 10.32 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 12.68 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.49% between 2017 and 2023.
Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver and also it is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Global Logistics Market in the forecast period due to the presence of a large manufacturing base in this region. This region is followed by North America and Europe region with next largest market shares.
Drivers Vs. Constraints
- Increasing in global trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade related agreements and global logistics infrastructure and advancement in information technology and transportation sector are the main factors that are responsible for the growth of Global Logistics Market.
- The rising pollution level and high inventory cost & low warehousing space are the reasons which restrain this market growth.
Industry Structure and Updates
In July 2017, a top vendor SAP launched a set of IoT solutions for digital logistics to increase its market.
