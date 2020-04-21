Global Logistics Market is Expected to Reach $15.88 Billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Logistics market is accounted for $10.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Logistics Market include Ceva Holdings LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc, Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc, XPO Logistics Inc and Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising use of multimodal transport and innovation in mobile technologies. However, lack of uniform governance standards in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Logistics refers to the process of planning and coordinating resources and services from the point of origin to the point of utilization. This process provides efficient and useful transportation and storage of goods and services. The major components of logistics involved in the proper functioning of an administration or a business include inventory management, inbound and outbound transportation, material handling, warehousing, etc. In modern years, the logistics industry has benefitted from the advancements made in technology, integration, globalization, legislation, and confederations.

By application, retail segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the high pressure of digital sales channels. This is compelling retail & consumer goods companies to reshape their underlying operating models with connected logistics, to keep pace with the ever-evolving industry and consumer demand.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as the occurrence of many consumer base for food and beverage and healthcare invention suppliers, greater than ever demand for LNG, mounting demand for cold-chain logistics, and escalating number of automobile manufacturing plants are causal to the logistics market growth in this region.

Type of Transports Covered:

Air

Rail

Road

Waterways

Logistics Models Covered:

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

Customer Types Covered:

B2C

B2B

Applications Covered:

Automotive

Consumer goods

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Industrial and Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Military

Oil and Gas

Retail

End Users Covered:

Banking and Financial Services

Chemicals

Construction

Government and Public Utilities

IT Hardware

Telecommunication

Trade and Transportation

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

