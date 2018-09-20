Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Market 2018 to 2023 by Mode, Technology, Application & End-User
14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global long term evolution (LTE) market was valued at US$5.302 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$50.102 billion in 2023 growing at CAGR of 45.40% during the forecast period.
According to Internet World Stats, the number of internet users have increased from 1,574 million in 2008 to 4,156 million in 2017 with internet penetration rate increased from 23.5% in 2008 to 54.4% in 2017. With increasing internet penetration rate across the globe, the need for advanced wireless technology is surging among the population so as to get better connectivity.
Long Term Evolution (LTE) is a standard for 4G wireless broadband technology that offers increased network capacity and speed to wireless device users. It is a technology that offers higher peak data transfer rates- up to 100 Mbps downstream and 30 Mbps upstream, reduced latency, scalable bandwidth capacity and backward-compatibility with existing GSM (Global System for Mobile) and UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) technology.
Rapid urbanization, fast industrial growth and advancement in communication technology are leading the way for advanced wireless networks and solutions. Rising trend of automation and smart factories in a number of industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and etc. are boosting the demand for fast and high-speed internet services. This, in turn, is compelling service providers to invest in new wireless technologies to improve the network services across the globe. The key players are increasingly investing in LTE technology so as to provide high-speed data services to the users.
For an instance, in April 2016, 3 Sweden invested in TD-LTE- Advanced mobile broadband technology to enhance quality of service in Sweden. In February 2017, Vodafone heavily invested in the deployment of 4G LTE networks in India. The company awarded $300 million contract to Ericsson to deploy 4G services in different telecom zones such as UP West, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, and North East.
However, lower internet penetration rate in some regions such as Sub Saharan Africa due to lack of network infrastructure can restrain the growth of LTE market.
Competitive Intelligence
The global Long-term evolution (LTE)is competitive owing to the presence of well diversified global and regional players. The key players are ZTE, SAMSUNG, FUJITSU, Cisco, QualcoMM, Aricent Inc., Nokia, Motorola Solutions, Inc., HUAWEI, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, and Juniper Networks among others.
Segmentation:
Segmentation:
By Mode
- FDD (Frequency Division Duplex)
- TDD (Time Division Duplex)
By Technology
- LTE OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex)
- LTE MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)
- LTE SAE (System Architecture Evolution)
By Application
- Audio/Video Telephony
- Live TV
- Browsing
- Gaming
- Sharing
By End User Device
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Laptops
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global LTE Market By Mode
6. Global LTE Market By Technology
7. Global LTE Market By Application
8. Global LTE Market By End User Device
9. Global LTE Market By Geography
10. Competitive Intelligence
11. Company Profiles
- ZTE Corporation
- FUJITSU
- Nokia
- Cisco
- Qualcomm
- NEC Corporation
- Huawei
- Aricent Inc
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Samsung
- Ericsson
- LG
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q4p432/global_longterm?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article