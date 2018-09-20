Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Market 2018 to 2023 by Mode, Technology, Application & End-User

DUBLIN, Sept 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long term evolution (LTE) market was valued at US$5.302 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$50.102 billion in 2023 growing at CAGR of 45.40% during the forecast period.

According to Internet World Stats, the number of internet users have increased from 1,574 million in 2008 to 4,156 million in 2017 with internet penetration rate increased from 23.5% in 2008 to 54.4% in 2017. With increasing internet penetration rate across the globe, the need for advanced wireless technology is surging among the population so as to get better connectivity.

Long Term Evolution (LTE) is a standard for 4G wireless broadband technology that offers increased network capacity and speed to wireless device users. It is a technology that offers higher peak data transfer rates- up to 100 Mbps downstream and 30 Mbps upstream, reduced latency, scalable bandwidth capacity and backward-compatibility with existing GSM (Global System for Mobile) and UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) technology.

Rapid urbanization, fast industrial growth and advancement in communication technology are leading the way for advanced wireless networks and solutions. Rising trend of automation and smart factories in a number of industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and etc. are boosting the demand for fast and high-speed internet services. This, in turn, is compelling service providers to invest in new wireless technologies to improve the network services across the globe. The key players are increasingly investing in LTE technology so as to provide high-speed data services to the users.

For an instance, in April 2016, 3 Sweden invested in TD-LTE- Advanced mobile broadband technology to enhance quality of service in Sweden. In February 2017, Vodafone heavily invested in the deployment of 4G LTE networks in India. The company awarded $300 million contract to Ericsson to deploy 4G services in different telecom zones such as UP West, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, and North East.

However, lower internet penetration rate in some regions such as Sub Saharan Africa due to lack of network infrastructure can restrain the growth of LTE market.

Competitive Intelligence

The global Long-term evolution (LTE)is competitive owing to the presence of well diversified global and regional players. The key players are ZTE, SAMSUNG, FUJITSU, Cisco, QualcoMM, Aricent Inc., Nokia, Motorola Solutions, Inc., HUAWEI, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, and Juniper Networks among others.

Segmentation:



Segmentation:



By Mode



FDD (Frequency Division Duplex)

TDD (Time Division Duplex)

By Technology



LTE OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex)

LTE MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

LTE SAE (System Architecture Evolution)

By Application



Audio/Video Telephony

Live TV

Browsing

Gaming

Sharing

By End User Device



Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global LTE Market By Mode



6. Global LTE Market By Technology



7. Global LTE Market By Application



8. Global LTE Market By End User Device



9. Global LTE Market By Geography



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



ZTE Corporation

FUJITSU

Nokia

Cisco

Qualcomm

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Aricent Inc

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon

Alcatel-Lucent

Samsung

Ericsson

LG

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q4p432/global_longterm?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

