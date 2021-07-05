Global Lottery Market 2021-2025: Leading International Vendors Include Camelot UK, China Lot, Florida Lottery and Lotto NZ

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lottery Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the lottery market and it is poised to grow by $194.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report on the lottery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of online lottery and the growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability.



The lottery market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The lottery market is segmented as below:



By Type

Terminal-based games

Scratch-off games

Sports lotteries

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth during the next few years.



The report on lottery market covers the following areas:

Lottery market sizing

Lottery market forecast

Lottery market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market vendors that include Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China Lot, Synergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Also, the lottery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

