Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Assessment 2020-2025 - Impact of COVID-19, Trends & Developments, Use Cases, Competitive Landscape

The "Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-code development platform market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.



This market study covers the low-code development platform market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, application type, deployment type, organization size, industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Major vendors offering low-code development platform software include Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Appian (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), Magic Software Enterprises (US), AgilePoint (US), OutSystems (US), Zoho (India), Quick Base (US), LANSA (US), Fujitsu RunMyProcess (France), Netcall (UK), WaveMaker (US), and K2 (US).

Increasing need of digitalization and maturity of agile DevOps practices to drive the overall growth of the low-code development platform market.

The increasing need of digitalization and maturity of agile DevOps practices are expected to enhance the use of low-code development platform market across the globe. Dependency on vendor-supplied customization restraining the growth of the low-code development platform market.

By component, the platform segment to hold a larger market size in 2020

The low-code development platform simplifies the designing, modelling, and implementing of business application and refining and optimizing processes, which involves human interaction or multiple business disciplines. Therefore, the platform segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By application type, the web-based segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Web application is considered as the face of an organization and by using the low-code development platform organizations can roll out user-defined web-based applications quickly. Instead of writing the programming language for the development of web-based applications, employees with less development experience can also create sophisticated applications. Therefore, the web-based segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global low-code development platform market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the low-code development platform market.

Industries such as government and defense, Information Technology (IT), healthcare, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) are expected to adopt low-code development platform solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component, 2020-2025

4.3 Market, by Application Type, 2020-2025

4.4 Market, by Deployment Type, 2020-2025

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2020-2025

4.6 Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Rapid Customization and Scalability

5.2.1.2 Enterprise Mobility Enables Users to Develop a Business Application Using the Low-Code Development Platform

5.2.1.3 Elimination of Gaps in the Required IT Skills

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dependency on Vendor Supplied Customization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Digital Transformation in the IT Industry

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Robust Solutions to Maximize the Visibility and Control Over Processes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Legacy Software Needs to be Upgraded

5.2.4.2 Selecting Right Time and Right Process to Implement Automation

5.2.5 Use Cases

5.2.5.1 Use Case: Information Technology

5.2.5.2 Use Case: Healthcare

5.2.5.3 Use Case: Manufacturing

5.2.5.4 Use Case: Telecom

5.2.5.5 Use Case: Energy and Utilities

5.2.6 Regulatory Implications

5.2.6.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.2.6.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.2.6.3 Soc 2 Compliance

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Low-Code Development Platform Market

7 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platform

7.3 Services



8 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web-Based

8.3 Mobile-Based

8.4 Desktop and Server-Based



9 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.3 Retail and e-Commerce

11.4 Government and Defense

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Information and Technology

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.8 Manufacturing

11.9 Others



12 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Salesforce

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Appian

14.5 Oracle

14.6 Pegasystems

14.7 Magic Software Enterprises

14.8 Agilepoint

14.9 Outsystems

14.1 Mendix

14.11 Zoho

14.12 Quick Base

14.13 Lansa

14.14 Fujitsu Runmyprocess

14.15 Netcall

14.16 Wavemaker

14.17 K2

14.18 Trackvia

14.19 Thinkwise Software

14.20 Micropact (Part of Tyler Technologies)

14.21 MRC

14.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n799nd

