Global Low Density SMC Market 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Leading Players are Core Molding Technologies, Continental Structural Plastics, IDI Composites International, Polynt, Premix, and Menzolit

The global low density SMC market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global low density SMC (Sheet Molded Compound) market looks promising with opportunities in various automotive applications, such as hoods, deck lids, fenders, bumpers, and body panels. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing use of lightweight materials in different automotive applications.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the low density SMC industry, includes the development of ultra low density SMC.



The report forecasts that the hood will remain the largest application by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight and non-corrosive materials.



Within this market, glass and carbon fiber are the major reinforcement materials. Glass fiber based low density SMC will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Carbon fiber based low density SMC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by its higher mechanical performance.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher acceptance level of composites materials and growth in automotive application.

Some of the low density SMC companies profiled in this report include Polynt, Continental Structural Plastics, Core Molding Technology, Menzolit, and IDI Composites and others.

Scope

Market size estimates: Global low density SMC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Global low density SMC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global low density SMC market size by automotive application, fiber type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global low density SMC market size by automotive application, fiber type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global low density SMC market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global low density SMC market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global low density SMC market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global low density SMC market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the low density SMC market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the low density SMC market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1.How big the opportunities for global low density SMC market by automotive application (deck lids, fenders, bumpers, hoods and body panels & others), fiber type (glass fiber and carbon fiber,), resin type (polyester, vinyl ester and epoxy), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the this low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this low density SMC (Low Density SMC Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market, Low Density Sheet Moulding Compound Market) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Low Density SMC Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Low Density SMC Market by Automotive Application

3.3.1: Deck Lids

3.3.1.1: Global Low Density SMC Market by Region in Deck Lids

3.3.2: Fenders

3.3.3: Bumpers

3.3.4: Hoods

3.3.5: Body Panels and Others

3.4: Global Low Density SMC Market by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Glass Fiber

3.4.2: Carbon Fiber

3.5: Global Low Density SMC Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: Polyester

3.5.2: Vinyl Ester

3.5.3: Epoxy



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Low Density SMC Market by Region

4.2: North American Low Density SMC Market

4.2.1: Market by Automotive Applications: Deck Lids, Fenders, Bumpers, Hoods, Body Panels, and Others

4.3: European Low Density SMC Market

4.4: APAC Low Density SMC Market

4.5: ROW Low Density SMC Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities & Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Density SMC Market by Automotive Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Density SMC Market by Fiber Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Density SMC Market by Resin Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Density SMC Market by Region

6.1.5: Innovations in the Global Low Density SMC Industry

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Low Density SMC Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Core Molding Technologies

7.2: Continental Structural Plastics

7.3: IDI Composites International

7.4: Polynt S.p.A.

7.5: Premix Inc.

7.6: Menzolit GmbH



