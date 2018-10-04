Global Low Dielectric Resin Market 2012-2018 & Forecast to 2023: Promising Opportunities in the PCB, Wire & Cable, Antenna, Microelectronics, and Radome Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Low Dielectric Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low dielectric resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the low dielectric resin market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, and radome applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for high performance PCB and growth in wire & cable market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the low dielectric resin industry, include increasing uses of low dielectric resin in microfluidic chips for medical device and low dielectric resin in high speed PCBs for low signal loss and high frequency.

Fluoropolymer will remain the largest resin type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand for high performance PCB, wire & cable, and antenna applications.



Within the low dielectric resin market, PCB will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increase in demand of high performance PCB in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. The researcher predicts that the antenna application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth in communication, portable and military devices.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by due to increasing production of electrical and electronics devices in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Some of the low dielectric resin companies profiled in this report include Huntsman, Lonza Group, Zeon, SABIC, and Chemours and others.

Some of the features of Low Dielectric Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global low dielectric resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global low dielectric resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global low dielectric resin market size by various applications such as resin and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global low dielectric resin market size by various applications such as resin and application in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global low dielectric resin market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global low dielectric resin market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Low Dielectric Resin Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Low Dielectric Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Application

3.3.1: PCB

3.3.2: Wire & Cable

3.3.3: Antenna

3.3.4: Microelectronics

3.3.5: Radome

3.3.6: Other Applications

3.4: Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Resin

3.4.1: Fluoropolymer

3.4.2: Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

3.4.3: Cyanate Ester (CE)

3.4.4: Modified-Polyphenylene Ether (m-PPE)

3.4.5: Polyimide (PI)

3.4.6: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

3.4.7: Other Resins (BCB, SiLK, and TPX)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Region

4.2: North American Low Dielectric Resin Market

4.3: European Low Dielectric Resin Market

4.4: APAC Low Dielectric Resin Market

4.5: ROW Low Dielectric Resin Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1:Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Resin Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market

7.3.3: Technology Development in the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



