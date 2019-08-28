Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Industry
Aug 28, 2019, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Low Voltage Motor Control Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=PRN 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%. Intelligent, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Intelligent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Intelligent will reach a market size of US$152.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$397.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); LSIS Co., Ltd. (Korea); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Technical Control Systems, Ltd. (United Kingdom); WEG SA (Brazil)Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increase in Industrial Automation and Rising Use of Low VoltageElectric Motors Drives Growth in the Low Voltage Motor ControlCenters MarketGlobal Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market: PercentageBreakdown of Value Sales by Application for 2019 and 2025Global Competitor Market SharesLow Voltage Motor Control Centers Competitor Market ShareScenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentConventional (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioningfor 2019 & 2025Intelligent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025Busbars (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025Overload Relays (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &2025VSDS (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Soft Starters (Component) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Industrial Automation Gathers Pace, Growth Opportunities in
Store for LV MCCs Market
Global Industrial Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Use of Low Voltage Electric Motors in Major End-Use
Industries Drives Demand for LV Motor Control Centers
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Size in $ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Need to Increase Industrial Plant Uptime Sustains Demand for LV
MCCs
Intelligent Motor Control Center Market: An Overview
LV Motor Control Centers Improve Smart Pumping Systems
Safety Concerns with LV MCCs in Industrial Power Distribution
Systems: LV Motor Overload Relay Comes to the Rescue
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Motor Control Center?
Types of Motor Control Centers
Low Voltage Motor Control Centers: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Global MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 2: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Global RetrospectiveMarket Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shiftacross Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Intelligent (Type) World Market by Region/Country inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Intelligent (Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Intelligent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Conventional (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwidein US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Conventional (Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Conventional (Type) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Busbars (Component) World Market by Region/Country inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Busbars (Component) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Busbars (Component) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Overload Relays (Component) World Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Overload Relays (Component) Market Worldwide HistoricReview by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Overload Relays (Component) Market Percentage ShareDistribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: VSDS (Component) Market Opportunity AnalysisWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 17: VSDS (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 18: VSDS (Component) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Soft Starters (Component) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Soft Starters (Component) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Soft Starters (Component) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Other Components (Component) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Other Components (Component) Historic MarketPerspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Sales Breakdownby Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 25: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 26: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 27: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Conventional (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Intelligent (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Busbars (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Overload Relays (Component) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
VSDS (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in
the US for 2019 & 2025
Soft Starters (Component) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in
%) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 50: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 53: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Conventional (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Intelligent (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Busbars (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Overload Relays (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
VSDS (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in
Europe for 2019 & 2025
Soft Starters (Component) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 74: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 77: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 107: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 110: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Low Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 119: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Russia
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Russia
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 134: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 137: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 140: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 177: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Motor
Control Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Motor
Control Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 206: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 209: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 228: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control
Centers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 236: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 237: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article