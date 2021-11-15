Global Low Voltage Switchgear (LVSG) Market Report 2021-2026: Integration with Distributed Energy Resources and Building Internet of Things Platforms are Key Growth Strategies

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Voltage Switchgear (LVSG) Market Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to recover in 2021 with a marginal 2% growth before gaining momentum in 2022 and beyond. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2020 to 2026. With the resumption of building construction projects and retrofits, the market revenue is estimated to reach $41.74 billion by 2026.

The low voltage switchgear (LVSG) market is well established globally. This research service provides an overview of the global LVSG market with a focus on protection and switching device components such as air circuit breakers, molded case circuit breakers, miniature circuit breakers, residual current circuit breakers, contactors, and other surge protection and control devices used inside the LVSG assembly with ratings below 1 kilovolt (kV).

LVSG components are used in applications such as electrical distribution, industrial automation, and process control, and their end users include residential buildings, commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and others such as utilities and public sector buildings.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused a slowdown in multiple industries, notably delaying construction activities and new investments in retrofits of building systems. The sales and overall development of the LVSG market were negatively affected in 2020 and most of 2021. The pandemic's adverse effects on the market are likely to last throughout 2021. The market is only expected to improve in mid-2022 when economic investments gain momentum as vaccination rates increase.

In 2020, the LVSG market registered a negative growth rate of 6.5% due to global economic shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the construction industry was badly affected which resulted in the postponement or cancellation of LVSG components' shipment as building projects were delayed or shelved.

Key growth drivers for the LVSG market include retrofit opportunities in old buildings for newly installed distributed energy resource systems, new LVSG with monitoring and analytics capabilities for energy management, construction and rural development activities going full swing in 2022, and technological advancements and innovations such as digital LVSG, smart switchgear, reduced physical footprint, and eco-efficient switchgear.

The market's primary growth restraints include end users' preference for lower-priced LVSG components, cost volatility due to raw materials' constrained availability and skilled labor shortage, and economic slowdowns in various industries such as construction and power.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Low Voltage Switchgear Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

3. Competitive Environment

Competitive Framework

Key Participant Profile - Schneider Electric

Key Participant Profile - ABB

Key Participant Profile - Siemens

Key Participant Profile - Eaton

Key Participant Profile - Legrand

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Energy and Buildings Solutions for Value-Added Benefits

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart and Eco-friendly LVSG for Product Differentiation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Future-ready LVSG for DER in Buildings

5. List of Exhibits

