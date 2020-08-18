Global LPG Industry 2020 - Provides Contract & Spot LPG Pricing, Supply & Demand, Spot Transactions, LPG Shipping Fixtures & Trends, and Monthly Fundamentals Data for the Major LPG Brokerage Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LPG in World Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LPG in World Markets provides comprehensive information, analysis and data on the global LPG brokerage market.

The report provides global coverage of contract and spot LPG pricing, supply and demand, spot transactions, LPG shipping fixtures and trends, and monthly fundamentals data for the major LPG brokerage markets.

Clients benefit from in-depth features and analysis on key issues affecting the industry, along with developments in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas. We place particular emphasis on industry trends and fundamental analysis of trade flows and supply and demand.

Every issue of LPG in World Markets includes:

LPG contract and spot prices

LPG spot transactions

LPG shipping fixtures and trends

Monthly LPG export and import volumes for the major producing and consuming regions

Industry developments and trends

First published in 1980, LPG in World Markets is critical reading for anyone involved in the international LPG markets, strategic planners, operations teams, project developers and market analysts.

Here are just of few of the areas LPG in World Markets covers in-depth:

Country-level analysis of supply and demand fundamentals

Coverage of petrochemical economics and demand for LPG as a feedstock

Analysis of shipping trends and fleet changes for VLGC, LGC, MGCs and other vessels

Information on direction of trade including East/West voyages, spot deals and overall market trends.

Discussions of arbitrage economics, the impact of changes in shipping rates and the benefits of various shipping methods

The report is published monthly. Subscribers also receive the LPG Yearbook, released in the first quarter of each year, which summarizes and reviews the past year's events.

Key Topics Covered

US Europe /Med Shipping Direction of Trade Market Values Asia Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Astomos

BPCL

Geogas

Gunvor

HPCL

IOC

Itochu

Petredec

SK Gas

Shell

Sibur

Trafigura

Vitol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkh0mx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

