Global LPWAN Market: Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities (2013-2024)

The technologies in low power wide area network (LPWAN) have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional AlarmNet network to advanced LoRaWAN network. The rising wave of new technologies, such as LoRaWAN are creating significant potential in smart building and smart parking applications due to its low power usage, long lasting batteries, and better long distance communications.



In low power wide area network (LPWAN) market, various technologies, such as SIGFOX, LoRaWAN, and weightless are used in the smart waste management, smart building, smart gas and water metering, smart parking, smart streetlight, and livestock monitoring applications. Rising need of long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of IoT/M2M applications, low power consumption, and low cost of LPWAN technology are creating new opportunities for various low power wide area network (LPWAN) networks technologies.



Report Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the low power wide area network (LPWAN) market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global low power wide area network (LPWAN) market by application, technology and region.



Some of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) companies profiled in this report include Semtech Corporation, LORIOT, NWave Technologies, SIGFOX, WAVIoT, Actility, Ingenu, Link Labs, Weightless SIG, and Senet.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the low power wide area network (LPWAN) market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in low power wide area network (LPWAN) market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in low power wide area network (LPWAN) market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in low power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this low power wide area network (LPWAN) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. SIGFOX

4.2.2. LoRaWAN

4.2.3. Weightless

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Smart Waste Management

4.3.2. Smart Building

4.3.3. Smart Gas & Water Metering

4.3.4. Smart Parking

4.3.5. Smart Streetlight

4.3.6. Livestock Monitoring

4.3.7. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market by Region

5.2. North American Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.3. European Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.3.2. German Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.3.3. French Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.4. APAC Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market

5.5. RoW Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Semtech Corporation

9.2. LORIOT

9.3. NWave Technologies

9.4. SIGFOX

9.5. WAVIoT

9.6. Actility

9.7. Ingenu

9.8. Link Labs

9.9. Weightless SIG

9.10. Senet



