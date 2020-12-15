Global LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market Report 2020-2030: CBRS Market Remains Largely Unfazed by the Economic Disruption Associated with COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. The report estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020. Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end-user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.



Following authorization of FCD (Full Commercial Deployment) by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and completion of the recent PAL (Priority Access License) auction, LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.



In the coming years, we also anticipate the rollout of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which will lay the foundations for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density - for example, industrial IoT applications such as connected production machinery, mobile robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR (Augmented Reality)-assisted troubleshooting.

The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and ten vertical industries.

Key Findings

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks?

What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for CBRS networks?

How does the integration of CBRS spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?

What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?

How will CBRS accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CBRS network buildouts?

When will 5G NR-based CBRS network equipment begin to be deployed in large volumes?

What are the prospects of non-3GPP technologies in CBRS spectrum?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should CBRS equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security

Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications

The future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum

Business models, use cases and application scenarios

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments

Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS RAN Infrastructure

Air Interface Technologies

LTE



5G NR

Cell Types

Indoor Small Cells



Outdoor Small Cells

Use Cases

Mobile Network Densification



FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)



Cable Operators & New Entrants



Neutral Hosts



Private Cellular Networks



Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses



Vertical Industries

Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

Manufacturing



Transportation



Utilities



Mining



Oil & Gas



Healthcare



Education



Retail & Hospitality



Government & Municipalities



Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

Air Interface Technologies

LTE



5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handheld Terminals



Mobile & Vehicular Routers



Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)



Tablets & Notebook PCs



IoT Modules, Dongles & Other Use Cases

An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry

Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum

CBRS Shared Spectrum

How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies

Exclusive vs. Shared Use

License Fees & Validity

Network Buildout & Service Obligations

Power Limits & Other Restrictions

Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks?

Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum

New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks

Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services

The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

Chipset & Enabling Technology Specialists

Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

LTE & 5G NR Infrastructure Suppliers

Wireless Service Providers

Mobile Operators

Fixed-Line Service Providers

MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators)

Towercos (Tower Companies)

Neutral Hosts

Private Network Operators

End Users

Consumers

Enterprises & Vertical Industries

Other Ecosystem Players

Market Drivers

Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic

New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services

Private & Neutral-Host Network Deployments

CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability

Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation

Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices

Market Barriers

Cell Site Deployment Challenges

Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits

Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access)

Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies

Economic & Pandemic-Related Factors

