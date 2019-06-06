Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market to 2024: Focus on VOD, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers & E- Magazines, Radio, Data Feed & Notifications

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology (LTE Broadcast, 5G Broadcast) & End-Use (Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers & E- Magazines, radio, Data Feed & Notifications) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is Expected to Reach USD 807 Million by 2024 from USD 464 Million in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.7% During 2019–2024.

LTE broadcast technology is based on 3GPP's evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service (eMBMS), the global standard for video broadcast on mobile networks. The technology enables the same content to be simultaneously sent to a large number of users and hence results in more efficient use of network resources.

Similarly, 5G Broadcast technology is enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS). Like LTE broadcast, 5G technology can further enhance the mobile experience and offer users with limitless media consumption.

5G broadcast to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

5G broadcast offers consumers limitless media consumption and improves the mobile experience. The 5G broadband idea was enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as further enhanced multimedia broadcast multicast service (FeMBMS). This standard gives a full spectrum of high-power high-tower (HPHT) applications in downlink-only mode.



The 5G broadcast creates an opportunity for TV broadcasters and content providers to widen their reach to customers as the technology allows them to address mobile devices directly. With the increasing demand of consumers for premium content such as live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate.

Video-on-demand end-user industry is estimated to hold the largest size of the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

LTE and 5G broadcasts are used for multiple use cases such as digital signage, emergency alerts, displays in stadiums, content delivery to automobile screens, and others. LTE-B is also used in use cases that require mass consumption of video such as live sports events in a stadium. The increasing number of mobile subscribers is leading to popular content such as headline news and sports championships.



Further, the growing video-on-demand end-use is impacting the capacity needed to deliver popular content and hence is opening up new business opportunities for mobile operators. With the use of broadcast service, users are automatically switched from streaming in standard unicast to optimized LTE Broadcast or 5G broadcast, hence leading to the effective use of spectrum. All these factors are leading to the largest market share of video-on-demand end-use.

LTE and 5G Broadcast market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is a strong driving force behind the global rise in LTE subscriptions. It accounts for two-thirds of all LTE subscriptions worldwide. According to operators in APAC, the manufacturing sector offers the most revenue potential for 5G. In APAC, China is a major contributor to LTE subscriptions. Also, in 5G network, it is amongst the fastest-growing countries in APAC. China has already started its testing of 5G in around 100 cities.



In terms of LTE or 5G broadcasting, South Korea is amongst the fastest growing countries. Also in terms of telecom services, India has emerged as a technically strong and fast-growing economy. Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has built one of the largest mobile networks in the world in India. The main focus of Jio was customer-centric pricing, which led it to gain the largest share of LTE users in India. Jio has had an immediate impact on the Indian LTE market.



