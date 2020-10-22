Global Lung Cancer Surgery Industry
Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2027
Oct 22, 2020, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lung Cancer Surgery estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Thoracotomy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Minimally Invasive Surgeries segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Lung Cancer Surgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accuray, Inc.
- Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- Ethicon US LLC
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
- Olympus Corporation
- Scanlan International, Inc.
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Trokamed GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lung Cancer Surgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Thoracotomy (Procedure) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Surgical Instruments (Device) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Surgical Instruments (Device) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Surgical Instruments (Device) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by
Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review
by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 44: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 47: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Procedure:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 86: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 89: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 114: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 117: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 134: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 137: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to
2027
Table 152: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America
by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America
by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 158: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 173: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 176: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 186: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 189: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Procedure:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker