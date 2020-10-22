Global Lung Cancer Surgery Industry

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lung Cancer Surgery estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Thoracotomy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Minimally Invasive Surgeries segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Lung Cancer Surgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Accuray, Inc.
  • Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • Ethicon US LLC
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Scanlan International, Inc.
  • Teleflex, Inc.
  • Trokamed GmbH





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lung Cancer Surgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Thoracotomy (Procedure) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 9: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Surgical Instruments (Device) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Surgical Instruments (Device) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Surgical Instruments (Device) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 18: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by
Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 21: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 24: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 25: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review
by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 27: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 29: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019

Table 30: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 32: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019

Table 33: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 36: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 39: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 41: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 42: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027

Table 44: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027

Table 47: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 49: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 50: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 51: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 54: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 55: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 56: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 57: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 59: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 60: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 61: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 63: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 66: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019

Table 72: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 75: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 78: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Procedure:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 81: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027

Table 86: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 87: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027

Table 89: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 92: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 102: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 105: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 106: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 108: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 109: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 111: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 114: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 117: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 125: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 129: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 130: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 132: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027

Table 134: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 135: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027

Table 137: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 139: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 140: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 141: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 143: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 144: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 145: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 147: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 150: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to
2027

Table 152: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America
by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to
2027

Table 155: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America
by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 158: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 159: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 160: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 163: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market
by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 165: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,2020,
and 2027

IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019

Table 168: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019

Table 171: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027

Table 173: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 174: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027

Table 176: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 186: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 189: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 196: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Procedure:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 198: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 201: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN

