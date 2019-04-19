Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 - Market will Register a CAGR of About 13%
Apr 19, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lung cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 13% by 2023.
The global lung cancer therapeutics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing approval of immunomodulators. Vendors are conducting research on various types of cancer using these therapies.
The market currently has only a limited number of checkpoint inhibitors, but these drugs contribute significantly to the global lung cancer therapeutics market. The high proven efficacy and the increasing popularity of these drugs are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Strong prevalence of lung cancer
Lung cancer is one of the most common cancer types. It is also the most common cause of cancer-related deaths globally. The new cases of cancer, especially lung cancer, have increased significantly in recent years, owing to factors such as the increasing geriatric population and lifestyle changes.
Adherence to available alternatives
The increasing advances in the diagnostic methods for lung cancer. These advances are leading to the early detection of lung cancer and are resulting in the increasing use of surgeries and radiation therapy for the treatment of the disease. This is expected to reduce the scope of therapeutics for the treatment of lung cancer, thus reducing patient adherence to lung cancer therapeutics. Thus, the increasing patient adherence to the available alternatives is expected to limit the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: PIPELINE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- NSCLC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SCLC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhdmnc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article