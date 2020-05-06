Global Lung Marker Industry Forecast to 2025 - Market Breakup by EGFR, EML4-ALK, KRAS, and BRAF Marker Types

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung Marker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lung marker market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

The rising demand for lung markers can be attributed to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as pleural effusion, pleural mesothelioma, pleural plaque, etc., due to the increasing air pollution levels, across the globe. Besides this, the high exposure to passive smoking, along with a family history of lung cancer further drives the number of patients suffering from lung cancer, thereby augmenting the demand for lung markers.



Additionally, the surging geriatric population, along with the hectic consumer lifestyles leading to a high smoking rate, further accelerate the risks of several respiratory disorders. Apart from this, the increasing healthcare expenditures by various governments for early diagnosis and pre-treatment of life-threatening diseases, such as lung cancer, are also propelling the rising utilization of lung markers at a global level.



Furthermore, rising investments in several research and development activities in the field of lung cancer diagnostics and treatment is further catalyzing the demand for lung markers. In addition to this, the increasing usage of lung markers in hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and their various applications in therapeutic purposes has also catalyzed the product demand.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Diagnostics Ltd., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Fujirebio US, Hologic Inc., Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Veridex LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global lung marker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the marker type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global lung marker market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lung Marker Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

6.1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

6.2 Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)



7 Market Breakup by Marker Type

7.1 EGFR

7.2 EML4-ALK

7.3 KRAS

7.4 BRAF



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Diagnostic Labs

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Abbott Diagnostics Ltd.

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Fujirebio US

Hologic Inc.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Veridex LLC

