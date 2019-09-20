Global Lupus Nephritis (LN) Report 2019 - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lupus Nephritis (LN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lupus Nephritis (LN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of LN in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Lupus Nephritis (LN) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology



The Lupus Nephritis (LN) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases, gender-specific prevalent cases, class-specific prevalent cases, clinical manifestations and diagnosed cases of LN) scenario of Lupus Nephritis (LN) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



The total number of prevalent cases of Lupus Nephritis (LN) in 7 MM was found to be 190,819, in the year 2017.



Lupus Nephritis Drug Chapters

This segment of the Lupus Nephritis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The market forecast solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the pharmacological treatment. The mainstays for addressing LN are mainly dominated with Glucocorticosteroids (Prednisone or methylprednisolone); Immunosuppressants (Cyclophosphamide, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF); Others (Monoclonal antibodies, such as Rituximab) and Adjunctive Therapies (such as Hydroxychloroquine, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, angiotensin receptor blockers, etc.).



Among these treatment options, immunosuppressants and corticosteroids are being prescribed as an initial line treatment, which is further followed by Rituxan as a last resort (Second Line) pharmacological option in the advanced stage of the disease. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like Obinutuzumab (Roche), Voclosporin (Aurinia Pharmaceuticals) and many others have been covered in the report.



Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook



The Lupus Nephritis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The market of Lupus Nephritis in 7MM was found to be USD 1360 million in 2017, and is expected to increase from 2017-2028.



Lupus Nephritis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Lupus Nephritis Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Lupus Nephritis Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Lupus Nephritis: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2028



3. Lupus Nephritis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Causes

3.3. Risk Factors

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Other Clinical Manifestation

3.6. Prognosis of lupus nephritis

3.7. Clinical presentation of lupus nephritis

3.8. Pathogenesis

3.9. Classification

3.9.1. LN World Health Organization 1964 Classification

3.9.2. LN World Health Organization 1964 Classification

3.9.3. World Health Organization (WHO) morphologic classification of lupus nephritis (modified in 1982)

3.9.4. LN World Health Organization 1964 Classification

3.9.5. International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and Renal Pathology Society (RPS) 2003 Classification for LN

3.9.6. LN World Health Organization 1964 Classification

3.10. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings



5. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of LN



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lupus Nephritis

6.1. United States

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Lupus Nephritis

6.1.3. Total Diagnosed Population of Lupus Nephritis

6.1.4. Gender-Specific Prevalent Population of Lupus Nephritis

6.1.5. Class- Specific cases of Lupus Nephritis

6.1.6. Clinical Manifestations of Lupus Nephritis

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. United Kingdom

6.7. Spain

6.8. Japan



7. Treatment

7.1. Treatment Goals

7.2. Medications

7.3. General Treatment

7.4. Treatment Guidelines

7.4.1. American College of Rheumatology Guidelines for Screening, Treatment, and Management of Lupus Nephritis

7.4.2. EULAR Guidelines for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

7.4.3. KDIGO Guidelines For the treatment of Lupus Nephritis



8. Unmet Needs



9. Marketed Therapies

9.1. Prograf: Astellas Pharma

9.1.1. Drug Description

9.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

9.1.3. Other Development Activities

9.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5. Product Profile



10. Key Cross Competitors



11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Obinutuzumab: Roche

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Other development Activities

11.1.3. Clinical Development

11.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.1.5. Product Profile

11.2. Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

11.3. Voclosporin: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

11.4. Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca



12. Other Promising Candidates

12.1. BI 655064: Boehringer Ingelheim

12.1.1. Product Description

12.1.2. Clinical Development

12.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.1.4. Product Profile

12.2. Iscalimab: Novartis



Companies Mentioned



Astellas Pharma

Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis

