Global Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market to 2023 - Increasing Adoption of Configurable Ambient Lighting Systems
Apr 23, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The luxury car ambient lighting system market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.
The increasing adoption of configurable ambient lighting systems is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global luxury car ambient lighting system market. Technological advances such as the development of configurable ambient lighting systems have made luxury cars more intelligent and interactive.
Occupants can easily adjust the color and intensity of the light according to their needs with the help of this configurable ambient lighting systems. Therefore, ambient lighting has become an essential cosmetic feature in luxury cars as it makes a vehicle's interior luxurious, sportier, and visually appealing. Hence, the increasing adoption of innovative ambient lightning systems will drive the growth of the global luxury car ambient lighting system market during the forecast period.
Price fluctuation of raw materials
One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the price fluctuation of raw materials. Manufacturers found difficulties for maintaining the stock due to the price fluctuation of raw materials which lead to increase the operational cost. This will hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. The manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative ambient lightning systems in luxury cars with the help of the kaizen process.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- DRXLMAIER Group
- FLEX Ltd.
- Grupo Antolin
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Valeo S.A.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of integrated comfort features in luxury cars
- Development of single-chip LIN-LED driver ambient lighting
- Integration of fiber optic ambient light into leather/
- vinyl surfaces
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DRXLMAIER Group
- FLEX Ltd.
- Grupo Antolin
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Valeo S.A.
