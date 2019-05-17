Global Luxury Furniture Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury furniture market reached a value of around US$ 25 Billion in 2018.

Luxury furniture refers to movable pieces of furniture made by skilled craftsmen using the best quality material and designed with zero margin for error. It adds to the aesthetic value of the commercial and household establishments, such as hotels, offices, homes and other indoor and outdoor areas.

The changing lifestyles and constantly improving living standards of the people in the urbanised regions are increasingly adopting luxury furniture. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with striking new designs of furniture and collaborating with interior designers to increase their visibility to capture a wider customer base.

The significant growth in the real estate sector is continuously influencing the demand for luxury furniture across both the residential and commercial sectors. In addition to this, the increasing penetration of online retailing and growing population, particularly in the developing nations, are fostering the growth of the luxury furniture market.

Further, the rising disposable incomes have inclined the consumers towards purchasing luxury items which act as a status symbol and add value to a space, catalysing the global luxury furniture market. Some of the other factors spurring the market growth are growing preference for branding and positioning, accelerating demand for eco-friendly luxury furniture, rising impact of globalisation, the low operational cost and expanding infrastructure investments.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a value of US$ 31 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global luxury furniture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global luxury furniture market?

What are the key application segments in the global luxury furniture market?

What are the major raw materials in the global luxury furniture market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global luxury furniture market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global luxury furniture industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global luxury furniture industry?

What is the structure of the global luxury furniture industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global luxury furniture industry?

How is luxury furniture manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Luxury Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.9.6 Retailer

5.9.7 End-User

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Wood

6.2 Metal

6.3 Glass

6.4 Leather

6.5 Plastic

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Domestic

7.1.1 Living Room and Bedroom

7.1.2 Kitchen

7.1.3 Bathroom

7.1.4 Outdoor

7.1.5 Lighting

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Office

7.2.2 Hospitality

7.2.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Departmental Stores

8.2 Online Stores

8.3 Independent Furniture Retailers

8.4 Factory Outlets

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Luxury Furniture Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players



Giovanni Visentin Srl

Laura Ashley Holdings

Muebles Pico Sa

Scavolini Spa

Hfi Wind Down Inc.

