Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Research Report 2019-2024 - Rising Demand from Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market by Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) is projected to be valued at USD 31.4 billion by 2024.

The study covers the LVT flooring market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the LVT flooring market.

The market for luxury vinyl tiles is growing due to the increase in construction activities, especially in the emerging Asia Pacific and South American regions. This market is projected to witness considerable growth over the next five years. The growth of this market is attributed to the rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities, increasing population & rapid urbanization, and growing investments in the construction industry. However, the volatile raw material prices and a rise in environmental concerns may inhibit the growth of the market.

On the basis of key regions, the market for luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) flooring is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 40.9% among all regions in 2018, in terms of volume, owing to the huge construction industry in this region.

The global market for luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) flooring is dominated by large players such as Mohawk Industries (US), Tarkett (France), Forbo (Switzerland), Shaw Industries, Inc. (US), Interface (US), Armstrong Flooring (US), Gerflor (France), The Dixie Group (US), Responsive IndustriesLtd. (India), and Mannington Mills, Inc. (US).

