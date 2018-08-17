Global Luxury Yacht Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Amels, Azimut Benetti, Feadship, ISA Yachts & Overmarine Group
13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Luxury Yacht Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luxury yacht market to register a CAGR of 11.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Luxury Yacht Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in recreational tourism. Tourism is a major economic activity across the globe and is a significant contributor to economic growth, employment, and social development of numerous countries. It also plays a key role in the global luxury yacht market, where commercial yacht operators or fleet operators form a significant part of business.
One trend in the market is focus of yacht makers on emerging markets. As the European yacht market is witnessing a slowdown due to postponed purchases and declining economic situation, yacht makers are shifting their focus toward emerging markets, such as China and Latin America.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of operations. Motor luxury yachts have every modern convenience installed onboard, such as ACs, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot. In order to power all these amenities, luxury yachts require a reliable power generating system.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Amels
- Azimut Benetti
- Feadship
- ISA Yachts
- OVERMARINE GROUP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROPULSION
- Segmentation by propulsion
- Comparison by propulsion
- Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by propulsion
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of advanced materials
- Focus of yacht makers on emerging markets
- Emergence of alternate fuel in marine industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/psxl69/global_luxury?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article