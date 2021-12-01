Global Lymphoma Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphoma Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lymphoma treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Lymphoma refers to a type of cancer characterized by the rapid development of abnormal malignant cells in the lymphatic system. It usually targets the white blood cells (WBCs), or lymphocytes, in lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and bone marrow and impairs the immune response of the body. As a result, the patient develops swelling in the lymph nodes, high fever, weight loss, dyspnea and fatigue. Some of the commonly used lymphoma therapeutics include radiation, chemo and monoclonal antibody therapy, active surveillance, bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy drugs. These therapeutics are widely used for the treatment of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



The increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available diagnostic technologies and treatment alternatives for lymphoma is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Hospitals and other diagnostic centers are using innovative tests and imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, for accurate identification of the cancer cells and timely treatment.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins from binding together and increase the response strength of T-cells against cancer cells, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global lymphoma treatment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



