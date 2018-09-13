Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Industry
09:49 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALS Limited
- Azima DLI LLC
- Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH
- ClampOn AS
- Cosasco
- CTRL Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176
MACHINE CONDITION MONITORING EQUIPMENT MCP-1
A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Vibration Monitoring Equipment
Thermography Equipment
Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment
Corrosion Monitoring Equipment
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Condition Based Maintenance Comes Out of the Shadows as Smart Management of Assets Spirals into the Spotlight
Emergence of Industry 4.0 & IIoT as a Novel Support System for Intelligent Maintenance Drives Opportunities for Condition Monitoring
Table 1: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Machine Condition Monitoring Receives a Boost from Smart IIoT Technology: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Overview
Table 2: Urgent Need for Plant Equipment Upgrades in a Rapidly Transforming Manufacturing Industry to Fuel Opportunities for New Generation Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
From Corrective to Prescriptive, Machine Condition Monitoring Makes Its Evolutionary Turn Towards Smart Asset Management
Artificial Intelligence in Machine Condition Monitoring Gains Ground
Table 3: Flexible Industrial Manufacturing Platforms Fuels the Importance of Maintenance Management Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Knowledge Based Principles: Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Promises Stronger Growth for the Machine Condition Monitoring Market
Table 4: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for the Favorable Growth of the Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Market: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic Indicators, the Steady Improvement in Manufacturing Drives Hope for Improved Opportunities in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ubiquity of Rotating Machinery in Industrial Plants Sustains the Dominance of Vibration Monitoring Systems
Even as the Oil Industry Regains Balance at the Back of Oil Price Rise & Supply Increases, Volatility Will Continue to Shape Strategy
Table 6: Rebounding Capital Investments in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for the Growth of Machine Condition Monitoring Technologies: Global Oil and Gas CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Slow Price Recovery Amid Volatility in Market Fundamentals Throws the Focus on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2
Through 2040P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs
Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified
Table 8: With Oil Prices Lingering Below the Cost of Discovery & Production as Evidenced by Break-Even Oil Prices, the Ensuing Focus on Cost Containment Spurs Opportunities for Condition Monitoring Equipment: Breakeven Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) in Select Oil Producing Countries for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Energy Consumption & Production Drives the Need for Condition Monitoring in Power Plants
Insatiable Need for Energy
Changing Power Generation Dynamics & Rise of Peaking Power Plants
Table 9: Continuous Rise in World Energy Consumption to Benefit Condition Monitoring in Power Plants: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Outsourced Condition Monitoring Services to Gain Momentum
Technology Innovations to Support Long-Term Growth in the Market
Wireless Sensor Networks, Sensor Fusion & Multi-Sensor Monitoring: The Three Major Technology Buzzwords
"Maintenance from a Distance": The New Buzz Word for Prognostic Machine Health Monitoring
Growth of Precision Mechanics & the Ensuing Increase in the Use of Machine Tools to Benefit Condition Monitoring of Machine Tools
Table 10: Healthy Spending on Machine Tools Steps Up the Need for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Robustness of the Machining Process: Global Market for Machine Tools (in US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 & 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Rise of Cloud Based Business Models Sparks a Revolution in Condition Monitoring
Table 11: Strong Penetration of Cloud Technologies in the Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Cloud Based Condition Monitoring: Cloud Penetration as Evidenced by % Share of Public Cloud Services & Infrastructure Vendor Revenues by Industry for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Integration of Condition Monitoring With Asset Management: A Key Strategy Aimed At Productivity Gains
Market Outlook
3. AN INSIGHT INTO KEY PRODUCT MARKETS
Vibration Condition Monitoring
Online Vibration Monitoring Systems
Minimizing Maintenance Expenses
Integrating Condition Data with Process Data
Elegant Products for Vibration Isolation Application
Micromachined Accelerometers - A Cost-effective Solution to Machine Condition Monitoring
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thermography Equipment
Recent Developments in Thermography Condition Monitoring
Market for Thermal Imaging Equipment Continues to Swell
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lubricating Oil Analysis Condition Monitoring Equipment
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Market
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Monitoring - Not an Alternative to Inspection
Machine Condition Monitoring - An Introduction
Functioning of the Machine Condition Monitoring System
Vibration Monitoring Equipment
Thermography Equipment
Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment
Significance of Lubrication
Lubrication Management
Oil Analysis
Wear Debris Analysis
Oil and Wear Debris Analysis
Software to Maintain Consolidated Lubrication Program
Corrosion Monitoring
Prevention is Better Than Cure
Corrosion Monitoring Techniques
Electrochemical Techniques
Electrochemical Noise (EN)
EIS Technique
Linear Polarization Resistance (LPR)
Metal Loss Techniques
Electrical Resistance (E/R) Probes
Ceion and Microcor Technologies
Weight Loss Coupons
New Software for Monitoring Pipe Corrosion
CORMIT Technology
Digital Fieldbus Technology - A Review
Introduction to Fieldbus Technology
Digital Fieldbus - Ideal Solution for Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring
Advantages of Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring Data
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
ALS Limited (Australia)
Azima DLI LLC (USA)
Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH (Denmark)
ClampOn AS (Norway)
Cosasco (USA)
CRYSTAL INSTRUMENTS (USA)
CTRL Systems, Inc. (USA)
Data Physics Corporation (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
Fluke Corporation (USA)
General Electric (USA)
Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)
ITT Corporation (USA)
Meggitt PLC (UK)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
Parker Hannifin Corp. (USA)
Parker Kittiwake (UK)
PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)
Shinkawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
SKF (Sweden)
SPM Instrument AB (Sweden)
5.2 Product Introductions/Developments
ITT Upgrades Bluetooth® i-ALERT® Monitoring Solution
Eriks Launches Industry 4.0 Compatible e-Connect
Omron Introduces Four Series of Condition Monitoring Devices
Schuler Launches Pipe ID 4.0 Process Control System
Arundo Analytics Launches Arundo CPM Application
FLIR Unveils intelliRock™ III Concrete Profiling Solution
Fluke Launches Fluke® 3560 FC Vibration Sensor
Fluke Expands the Condition Monitoring System to include Thermal Monitoring
Nidec Introduces FORECYTE™
Teledyne Upgrades its CEION® and DCU Product Lines
SKF Launches SKF Enlight Centre
Purafil Launches OnGuard® Smart
LumaSense Introduces ThermalSpection 724 Substation Asset Monitoring System
Parker Kittiwake Unveils Condition Monitoring Starter Kit
Parker Hannifin Launches Bluetooth-powered Sensors
SKF Introduces New Condition Monitoring Equipment
Wenco Introduces New Machine Condition Monitoring System
GE Launches Online Continuous Monitoring System
ORBCOMM Unveils Cargo Security & Condition Monitoring Solution
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Cosasco Secures a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure for Corrosion Monitoring Systems
Södra Cell Selects Intellinova Parallel EN Online System from SPM
SPM Receives an Order from VPK Packaging for Online Intellinova Systems
SPM Receives an Order from SSAB for Intellinova Parallel EN Replacement
Cosasco Partners with Sensorlink
Cosasco Wins a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure
SCA Packaging Obbola Invest in SBM's Two Online Systems
Nordic Paper Åmotfors Invest in SPM's Condition Monitoring Equipment
BKV Acquires SETPOINT™ Technology Platform
Cosasco Wins a $3M Contract from L&T for Corrosion Monitoring Systems
Baker Hughes Merges with GE Oil & Gas
Cosasco Signs a Mutual Sales Agreement with Yokogawa
Statoil Enters into a Five-Year Framework Contract with ClampOn
Emerson to Acquire Permasense
Cargill Selects Azima DLI to Supply Whole-Plant Monitoring Services
Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from Cargill
Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from SETECH
Brüel & Kjær Vibro Receives Order to Supply Machine Protection & Data Acquisition System
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
Market Analysis
Table 39: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: The US Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: The US 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Canadian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 48: European Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Corrosion Monitoring Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 56: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: French Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: French 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 59: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: German Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: German 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 65: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: The UK Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 68: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Spanish Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 71: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Russian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
Market Analysis
Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
Market Analysis
Table 86: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Indian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
Table 89: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: South Korean Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.4 Taiwan
Market Analysis
Table 92: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Taiwanese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Mining Sector - A Major End-Use Market for Machine Condition Monitoring in Australia
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 104: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Brazilian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123) The United States (51) Canada (5) Japan (5) Europe (58) - France (5) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (23) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Africa (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article