Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment, and Others.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- ALS Limited



- Azima DLI LLC



- Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH



- ClampOn AS



- Cosasco



- CTRL Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176







MACHINE CONDITION MONITORING EQUIPMENT MCP-1



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Vibration Monitoring Equipment



Thermography Equipment



Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment



Corrosion Monitoring Equipment







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Condition Based Maintenance Comes Out of the Shadows as Smart Management of Assets Spirals into the Spotlight



Emergence of Industry 4.0 & IIoT as a Novel Support System for Intelligent Maintenance Drives Opportunities for Condition Monitoring



Table 1: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Machine Condition Monitoring Receives a Boost from Smart IIoT Technology: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Overview



Table 2: Urgent Need for Plant Equipment Upgrades in a Rapidly Transforming Manufacturing Industry to Fuel Opportunities for New Generation Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



From Corrective to Prescriptive, Machine Condition Monitoring Makes Its Evolutionary Turn Towards Smart Asset Management



Artificial Intelligence in Machine Condition Monitoring Gains Ground



Table 3: Flexible Industrial Manufacturing Platforms Fuels the Importance of Maintenance Management Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Knowledge Based Principles: Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Promises Stronger Growth for the Machine Condition Monitoring Market



Table 4: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for the Favorable Growth of the Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Market: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic Indicators, the Steady Improvement in Manufacturing Drives Hope for Improved Opportunities in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Ubiquity of Rotating Machinery in Industrial Plants Sustains the Dominance of Vibration Monitoring Systems



Even as the Oil Industry Regains Balance at the Back of Oil Price Rise & Supply Increases, Volatility Will Continue to Shape Strategy



Table 6: Rebounding Capital Investments in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for the Growth of Machine Condition Monitoring Technologies: Global Oil and Gas CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Slow Price Recovery Amid Volatility in Market Fundamentals Throws the Focus on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2



Through 2040P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs



Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified



Table 8: With Oil Prices Lingering Below the Cost of Discovery & Production as Evidenced by Break-Even Oil Prices, the Ensuing Focus on Cost Containment Spurs Opportunities for Condition Monitoring Equipment: Breakeven Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) in Select Oil Producing Countries for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Energy Consumption & Production Drives the Need for Condition Monitoring in Power Plants



Insatiable Need for Energy



Changing Power Generation Dynamics & Rise of Peaking Power Plants



Table 9: Continuous Rise in World Energy Consumption to Benefit Condition Monitoring in Power Plants: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Outsourced Condition Monitoring Services to Gain Momentum



Technology Innovations to Support Long-Term Growth in the Market



Wireless Sensor Networks, Sensor Fusion & Multi-Sensor Monitoring: The Three Major Technology Buzzwords



"Maintenance from a Distance": The New Buzz Word for Prognostic Machine Health Monitoring



Growth of Precision Mechanics & the Ensuing Increase in the Use of Machine Tools to Benefit Condition Monitoring of Machine Tools



Table 10: Healthy Spending on Machine Tools Steps Up the Need for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Robustness of the Machining Process: Global Market for Machine Tools (in US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 & 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The Rise of Cloud Based Business Models Sparks a Revolution in Condition Monitoring



Table 11: Strong Penetration of Cloud Technologies in the Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Cloud Based Condition Monitoring: Cloud Penetration as Evidenced by % Share of Public Cloud Services & Infrastructure Vendor Revenues by Industry for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Integration of Condition Monitoring With Asset Management: A Key Strategy Aimed At Productivity Gains



Market Outlook







3. AN INSIGHT INTO KEY PRODUCT MARKETS







Vibration Condition Monitoring



Online Vibration Monitoring Systems



Minimizing Maintenance Expenses



Integrating Condition Data with Process Data



Elegant Products for Vibration Isolation Application



Micromachined Accelerometers - A Cost-effective Solution to Machine Condition Monitoring



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Historic Review for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Thermography Equipment



Recent Developments in Thermography Condition Monitoring



Market for Thermal Imaging Equipment Continues to Swell



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World Historic Review for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermography Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Lubricating Oil Analysis Condition Monitoring Equipment



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Historic Review for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industry and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Market



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World Historic Review for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Markets - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Monitoring - Not an Alternative to Inspection



Machine Condition Monitoring - An Introduction



Functioning of the Machine Condition Monitoring System



Vibration Monitoring Equipment



Thermography Equipment



Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment



Significance of Lubrication



Lubrication Management



Oil Analysis



Wear Debris Analysis



Oil and Wear Debris Analysis



Software to Maintain Consolidated Lubrication Program



Corrosion Monitoring



Prevention is Better Than Cure



Corrosion Monitoring Techniques



Electrochemical Techniques



Electrochemical Noise (EN)



EIS Technique



Linear Polarization Resistance (LPR)



Metal Loss Techniques



Electrical Resistance (E/R) Probes



Ceion and Microcor Technologies



Weight Loss Coupons



New Software for Monitoring Pipe Corrosion



CORMIT Technology



Digital Fieldbus Technology - A Review



Introduction to Fieldbus Technology



Digital Fieldbus - Ideal Solution for Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring



Advantages of Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring Data







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







5.1 Focus on Select Players



ALS Limited (Australia)



Azima DLI LLC (USA)



Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH (Denmark)



ClampOn AS (Norway)



Cosasco (USA)



CRYSTAL INSTRUMENTS (USA)



CTRL Systems, Inc. (USA)



Data Physics Corporation (USA)



Emerson Electric Co. (USA)



FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)



Fluke Corporation (USA)



General Electric (USA)



Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)



ITT Corporation (USA)



Meggitt PLC (UK)



National Instruments Corporation (USA)



Parker Hannifin Corp. (USA)



Parker Kittiwake (UK)



PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)



Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)



Shinkawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)



SKF (Sweden)



SPM Instrument AB (Sweden)



5.2 Product Introductions/Developments



ITT Upgrades Bluetooth® i-ALERT® Monitoring Solution



Eriks Launches Industry 4.0 Compatible e-Connect



Omron Introduces Four Series of Condition Monitoring Devices



Schuler Launches Pipe ID 4.0 Process Control System



Arundo Analytics Launches Arundo CPM Application



FLIR Unveils intelliRock™ III Concrete Profiling Solution



Fluke Launches Fluke® 3560 FC Vibration Sensor



Fluke Expands the Condition Monitoring System to include Thermal Monitoring



Nidec Introduces FORECYTE™



Teledyne Upgrades its CEION® and DCU Product Lines



SKF Launches SKF Enlight Centre



Purafil Launches OnGuard® Smart



LumaSense Introduces ThermalSpection 724 Substation Asset Monitoring System



Parker Kittiwake Unveils Condition Monitoring Starter Kit



Parker Hannifin Launches Bluetooth-powered Sensors



SKF Introduces New Condition Monitoring Equipment



Wenco Introduces New Machine Condition Monitoring System



GE Launches Online Continuous Monitoring System



ORBCOMM Unveils Cargo Security & Condition Monitoring Solution



5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Cosasco Secures a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure for Corrosion Monitoring Systems



Södra Cell Selects Intellinova Parallel EN Online System from SPM



SPM Receives an Order from VPK Packaging for Online Intellinova Systems



SPM Receives an Order from SSAB for Intellinova Parallel EN Replacement



Cosasco Partners with Sensorlink



Cosasco Wins a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure



SCA Packaging Obbola Invest in SBM's Two Online Systems



Nordic Paper Åmotfors Invest in SPM's Condition Monitoring Equipment



BKV Acquires SETPOINT™ Technology Platform



Cosasco Wins a $3M Contract from L&T for Corrosion Monitoring Systems



Baker Hughes Merges with GE Oil & Gas



Cosasco Signs a Mutual Sales Agreement with Yokogawa



Statoil Enters into a Five-Year Framework Contract with ClampOn



Emerson to Acquire Permasense



Cargill Selects Azima DLI to Supply Whole-Plant Monitoring Services



Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from Cargill



Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from SETECH



Brüel & Kjær Vibro Receives Order to Supply Machine Protection & Data Acquisition System







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: World Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: World Historic Review for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Vibration Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: World Historic Review for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2



and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: World Historic Review for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: World Historic Review for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7.1 The United States



Market Analysis



Table 39: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: The US Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: The US 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: Canadian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Table 48: European Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: European Corrosion Monitoring Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: European Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: European Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 56: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: French Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: French 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 59: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: German Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: German 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 65: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: The UK Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 68: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Spanish Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 71: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: Russian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 73: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.1 China



Market Analysis



Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.2 India



Market Analysis



Table 86: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Indian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.3 South Korea



Market Analysis



Table 89: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 90: South Korean Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.4 Taiwan



Market Analysis



Table 92: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Taiwanese Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 94: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Mining Sector - A Major End-Use Market for Machine Condition Monitoring in Australia



B.Market Analytics



Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6.1 Brazil



Market Analysis



Table 104: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Brazilian Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 106: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 107: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 108: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 109: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 112: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123) The United States (51) Canada (5) Japan (5) Europe (58) - France (5) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (23) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Africa (1)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484176







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

