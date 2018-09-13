Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Industry

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Condition Based Maintenance Comes Out of the Shadows as Smart Management of Assets Spirals into the Spotlight

Emergence of Industry 4.0 & IIoT as a Novel Support System for Intelligent Maintenance Drives Opportunities for Condition Monitoring

Table 1: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Machine Condition Monitoring Receives a Boost from Smart IIoT Technology: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

Table 2: Urgent Need for Plant Equipment Upgrades in a Rapidly Transforming Manufacturing Industry to Fuel Opportunities for New Generation Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

From Corrective to Prescriptive, Machine Condition Monitoring Makes Its Evolutionary Turn Towards Smart Asset Management

Artificial Intelligence in Machine Condition Monitoring Gains Ground

Table 3: Flexible Industrial Manufacturing Platforms Fuels the Importance of Maintenance Management Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Knowledge Based Principles: Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Promises Stronger Growth for the Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Table 4: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for the Favorable Growth of the Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Market: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic Indicators, the Steady Improvement in Manufacturing Drives Hope for Improved Opportunities in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ubiquity of Rotating Machinery in Industrial Plants Sustains the Dominance of Vibration Monitoring Systems

Even as the Oil Industry Regains Balance at the Back of Oil Price Rise & Supply Increases, Volatility Will Continue to Shape Strategy

Table 6: Rebounding Capital Investments in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for the Growth of Machine Condition Monitoring Technologies: Global Oil and Gas CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Slow Price Recovery Amid Volatility in Market Fundamentals Throws the Focus on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2

Through 2040P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs

Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified

Table 8: With Oil Prices Lingering Below the Cost of Discovery & Production as Evidenced by Break-Even Oil Prices, the Ensuing Focus on Cost Containment Spurs Opportunities for Condition Monitoring Equipment: Breakeven Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) in Select Oil Producing Countries for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Energy Consumption & Production Drives the Need for Condition Monitoring in Power Plants

Insatiable Need for Energy

Changing Power Generation Dynamics & Rise of Peaking Power Plants

Table 9: Continuous Rise in World Energy Consumption to Benefit Condition Monitoring in Power Plants: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outsourced Condition Monitoring Services to Gain Momentum

Technology Innovations to Support Long-Term Growth in the Market

Wireless Sensor Networks, Sensor Fusion & Multi-Sensor Monitoring: The Three Major Technology Buzzwords

"Maintenance from a Distance": The New Buzz Word for Prognostic Machine Health Monitoring

Growth of Precision Mechanics & the Ensuing Increase in the Use of Machine Tools to Benefit Condition Monitoring of Machine Tools

Table 10: Healthy Spending on Machine Tools Steps Up the Need for Condition Monitoring to Ensure Robustness of the Machining Process: Global Market for Machine Tools (in US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 & 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Rise of Cloud Based Business Models Sparks a Revolution in Condition Monitoring

Table 11: Strong Penetration of Cloud Technologies in the Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Cloud Based Condition Monitoring: Cloud Penetration as Evidenced by % Share of Public Cloud Services & Infrastructure Vendor Revenues by Industry for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Integration of Condition Monitoring With Asset Management: A Key Strategy Aimed At Productivity Gains

Market Outlook



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Monitoring - Not an Alternative to Inspection

Machine Condition Monitoring - An Introduction

Functioning of the Machine Condition Monitoring System

Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Thermography Equipment

Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment

Significance of Lubrication

Lubrication Management

Oil Analysis

Wear Debris Analysis

Oil and Wear Debris Analysis

Software to Maintain Consolidated Lubrication Program

Corrosion Monitoring

Prevention is Better Than Cure

Corrosion Monitoring Techniques

Electrochemical Techniques

Electrochemical Noise (EN)

EIS Technique

Linear Polarization Resistance (LPR)

Metal Loss Techniques

Electrical Resistance (E/R) Probes

Ceion and Microcor Technologies

Weight Loss Coupons

New Software for Monitoring Pipe Corrosion

CORMIT Technology

Digital Fieldbus Technology - A Review

Introduction to Fieldbus Technology

Digital Fieldbus - Ideal Solution for Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring

Advantages of Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring Data



5.1 Focus on Select Players

ALS Limited (Australia)

Azima DLI LLC (USA)

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH (Denmark)

ClampOn AS (Norway)

Cosasco (USA)

CRYSTAL INSTRUMENTS (USA)

CTRL Systems, Inc. (USA)

Data Physics Corporation (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

General Electric (USA)

Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)

ITT Corporation (USA)

Meggitt PLC (UK)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

Parker Hannifin Corp. (USA)

Parker Kittiwake (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Shinkawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SKF (Sweden)

SPM Instrument AB (Sweden)

