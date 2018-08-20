Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Type, Monitoring Process, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Segmented by Type (Vibration Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission, Thermography, and Lubricating Oil Analysis), Monitoring Process, Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine condition monitoring market was valued at USD 1872.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 2529.7 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Machine condition monitoring has recently gained increased significance as companies are focusing more on asset utilization and increasing productivity. Increasing equipment performance and productivity through predictive maintenance, enhancement in equipment reliability by the effective projection of their failures, and inclination of growth towards HVAC market are the factors that are boosting the growth of the machine condition monitoring market.

Operational equipment is responsive to many types of errors and faults. Hence, the importance of monitoring minor or major changes in equipment with parameters like vibration, temperature, voltage, current, pressure, flow, and several others parameters has pushed various industries to take an extra effort in protecting their machines.

The benefit of fault identification using machine condition monitoring is quite advantageous as it allows maintenance personnel to take remedial action to avoid or reduce repair costs and it increases the safety of machinery and people. The process enables to foresee problems that can be corrected at early stages before they result in major damage or even total failure of the equipment.

Increasing Equipment Performance and Productivity through Predictive Maintenance is the Major Driver for the Market





Maintenance productivity deals with the measurement of overall maintenance. It aims at minimizing the maintenance cost and results in maximized performance. Predictive maintenance techniques are designed for various industries to determine the condition of equipment in order to predict when and where maintenance should be performed. This technique promises cost savings or time-based maintenance when tasks are performed.

Vibration monitoring is the most effective and efficient technique for checking high-speed rotating equipment. Recent advances in vibration monitoring technology have assisted engineers in minimizing age-old engineering problems. Implementing vibration monitoring across manufacturing operations has further strengthened performance, which can provide assistance in reducing energy consumption.

For manufacturing companies, OSHA metrics, that are recorded in a particular time frame for monitoring machine continuously, help engineers by providing real-time process information and unlocks changes in operating conditions. New advances in technology have opened new and refined methods for tracking conditions of machinery, which has undoubtedly created an impact on the safety of people and machines.

There are countries, like the US, where government spending has changed with 4% in the defense sector and is focused on providing effective techniques for ensuring safety.

Increased Adoption of Vibration Sensors in Industries Increasing Demand for Preventive and Predictive Maintenance





Vibration monitoring involves the sensing and analysis of the overall vibrations of machinery/components over time to observe deviations that may indicate defects. Measuring vibrations are the most common method of assessing the mechanical status of machinery and equipment for condition monitoring. The large market share of vibration monitoring can be attributed to the successful prediction of equipment errors through the method. It is one of the most reliable techniques for machine condition monitoring, especially with respect to rotating equipment.

A recent study estimates that an approximately 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery that shifts from time-based to condition-based maintenance can reduce maintenance expenses by 15%. That 15% may translate to over USD 8 million per year in maintenance savings or more. For example, refineries employ complex and diverse critical support equipment like centrifugal compressors, pumps, turbines, cooling towers, and generators.

Fans and blades used in cooling towers of a refinery often go unmonitored, which may cause serious damage to the plant. In such a scenario, oil and vibration analysis can be implemented for early detection of fan-blade fatigue. In oil-lubricated mechanisms, it becomes easy to detect potential errors by analyzing oil characteristics. Turbo expanders used in refineries contain hot gases through which power is recovered from process pressure. The expander may burn due to a fault in the process and this may prove to be expensive, hence, it is a condition that needs to be monitored consistently.

With the increase in adoption of online monitoring, the market for vibration monitoring is also expanding as heavy machinery can be consistently monitored with negligible human contact and without the persistent requirement of skilled technicians at the site of installation.

Online Machine Monitoring Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR





Manual collection of data can be performed only a limited number of times, however, online monitoring makes it possible to collect large amounts of data at numerous points in addition to avoiding chances of human error in data collection. Typically, a power generation utility takes over 60,000 measurements per month. Manual observations are often time-consuming and need skilled workers for efficient execution, however, online condition monitoring reduces this dependency on workers.

The cost of implementing an online machine monitoring system by small business units is high, which acts as an impediment to widespread adoption and restricts its growth. However, as the concept of predictive maintenance is catching up businesses are moving to reliable online machine condition monitoring, which warns them of potential risks well in advance to plan the maintenance processes, and therefore, enables them in avoiding hazardous situations with accurate and reliable analyses of data.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market









Tremendous growth in the energy sector and rapid technological advancement has spurred the demand for components and monitoring types in North America.

The rising need for a mechanism to speculate equipment failure by achieving depletion in frequency and intensity of disruption and maximizing component life, along with an effective scheduling of maintenance with equipment performance are the factors that are boosting the North American machine condition monitoring market. One of the factors hampering the growth of the North American market is that the nature of maintenance schedules is creating a stir in this region.

In an increasingly competitive market, organizations are challenged to run their plants more profitably and with greater efficiency. Companies, like Emerson, have developed reliable solutions for monitoring machine condition with growing demands in domains like defense, energy & power, and others.

The US has one of the world's biggest coal mines with a significant quantity of reserves, and the amount used by the power industry corresponds to approximately 37% of electricity production in this region. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the North American market, with production & supply of energy estimated as the most preferred segment in terms of performance. The US companies have developed techniques for maintaining a strong machine performance with significant evolutions in oil & gas.

Developments in the Market





October 2017 : Emerson announced agreement to acquire UK-based Permasense Limited, provider of non-intrusive corrosion monitoring technologies for the offshore and onshore oil production, refining, chemical, power, pipelines, metals & mining, and other industries. The Permasense monitoring systems use sensor technology, wireless data delivery, and advanced analytics to continuously monitor for metal loss from corrosion or erosion in pipes, pipelines or vessels, and reliably deliver data from harsh environments. This acquisition is aimed towards broadening the portfolio, and long term growth strategy.

Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study



1.2 Study Assumptions



1.3 Market Definition



1.4 Key Findings of the Study







2. Research Approach and Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Factors driving the market



4.2.1 Increasing Equipment Performance and Productivity through Predective Maintainance



4.3 Factors Restraining the Market



4.3.1 Recurring Costs to Monitor



4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis



4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants



4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services



4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors







5. Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation



5.1 Type



5.1.1 Vibration Monitoring



5.1.2 Thermography Monitoring



5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Analysis



5.1.4 Others



5.2 Monitoring Process



5.2.1 Online Machine Monitoring



5.2.2 Portable Machine Monitoring



5.3 End-User Vertical



5.3.1 Oil & Gas



5.3.2 Power Generation



5.3.3 Aerospace & Defense



5.3.4 Automotive



5.3.5 Other End-User Verticals



5.4 By Geography



5.4.1 North America



5.4.1.1 United States



5.4.1.2 Canada



5.4.2 Europe



5.4.2.1 United Kingdom



5.4.2.2 Germany



5.4.2.3 France



5.4.2.4 Russia



5.4.2.5 Rest of the Europe



5.4.3 Asia-Pacific



5.4.3.1 China



5.4.3.2 India



5.4.3.3 Japan



5.4.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific



5.4.4 Latin America



5.4.4.1 Brazil



5.4.4.2 Mexico



5.4.4.3 Argentina



5.4.4.4 Rest of the Latin America



5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates



5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia



5.4.5.3 Iran



5.4.5.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa







6. Vendor Market Share







7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles



7.1 Emerson Electric Co.



7.2 General Electric Co.



7.3 SKF Group



7.4 National Instruments Corporation



7.5 Bruel & Kjaer Vibro GmbH



7.6 SPM Instruments AB



7.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.



7.8 Meggit Sensing Systems



7.9 Azima DLI Corporation







8. Investment Analysis







9. Future Outlook of Machine Condition Monitoring Market







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hstfj2/global_machine?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

