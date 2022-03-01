Global Machine Learning Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Profiles of Leading Players Including Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Intel

Mar 01, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.
In this report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.
The report has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end use and region. The report provides an overview of the global machine learning market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of machine learning solution providers.
The report covers the market for machine learning about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for machine learning in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.
The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for machine learning
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region
- Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Evolution of Machine Learning Technology
- Technology Analysis
- Process Flow of Machine Learning
- Future of Machine Learning
- Case Study Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Data Providers
- Platform Providers
- Application Developers/Agents
- Solution Providers
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning
Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning
- Supervised Learning
- Unsupervised Learning
- Semi-Supervised Learning
- Reinforcement Learning
Market Breakdown by Solution
- Software
- Software Platform Components
- Services
- Integration and Deployment
- Training and Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Benefits for Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Market Breakdown by End Use
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail
- IT and Telecommunication
- Government and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
Market Breakdown by Region
Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Product Launches and Developments
- Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
- Funding of Emerging Startups
- Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Alteryx
- Amazon Inc.
- Anaconda
- Baidu Inc.
- Bigml Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- H20.Ai
- IBM
- Intel Corp.
- Knime
- Mathworks
- Microsoft
- Oracle Corp.
- Rapidminer
- SAS Inc.
- SAP Se
- Salesforce
