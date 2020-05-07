Global Machine Vision Market - Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Vision Market (by Type, Components, Products, Application, End-User & Region): Insights, Trends & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors such as surging urbanization, rising automotive production, increasing adoption of industrial robots, accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and growing popularity of smart cameras are expected to drive the global machine vision market. The growth of the market could be challenged by a lack of expertise in operating machine vision systems and standardization. A few notable trends may include rising applications of machine vision, rising miniaturization of products and escalating demand for high-quality product inspection.



The global machine vision market can be categorized on the basis of type, components, product, application and end-users. In terms of type, the global machine vision market can be categorized into 1D machine vision, 2D machine vision and 3D machine vision. On the basis of component, the market can be divided into Hardware and Software. In terms of product, the global machine vision market can be segmented into Smart camera-based and PC-based machine vision systems. The machine vision market can be segmented into inspection, gauging, guidance, identification and others, in terms of application. In terms of end-users, the global machine vision market can broadly be categorized into automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronic & semiconductor, printing & labelling, food & beverage, pulp & paper, postal & logistics, glass & metal and others.



The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia Pacific, due to growing adoption of machine vision components from manufacturing industries involved in access automation in the APAC region, increasing demand for high-quality products in automobile, printing, and food and beverages industries in countries such as China and India.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Machine Vision market segmented on the basis of type, component, product, applications and end-users.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cognex Corporation, KEYENCE Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Basler AG, Sony Corporation and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Components of Machine Vision System

1.3 Process Flow of Machine Vision Systems

1.4 Applications of Machine Vision

1.5 Benefits of Machine Vision in Business



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Machine Vision Market by Value

2.2 Global Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Machine Vision Market by Type

2.4 Global Machine Vision Market by Components

2.5 Global Machine Vision Market by Product

2.6 Global Machine Vision Market by Application

2.7 Global Machine Vision Market by End-Users

2.8 Global Machine Vision Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Urbanization

4.1.2 Rising Automotive Production

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots

4.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Artificial Intelligence

4.1.5 Growing Popularity of Smart Cameras

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Applications of Machine Vision

4.2.2 Rising Miniaturization of Products

4.2.3 Escalating Demand for High Quality Product Inspection

4.2.4 Active Government Policies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Expertise in Operating Machine Vision Systems

4.3.2 Standardization



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles



Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

KEYENCE Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

