Global Machine Vision Technologies and Market Report 2019: Focus on 2D and 3D MV Systems, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Vision - 2D and 3D MV Systems: Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market for MV hardware and software, including smart cameras and smart sensors, image processing hardware, PC-based MV systems, MV lighting, cameras and frame grabbers.



The Report Includes:

93 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the global market for two dimensional (2D) and three dimensional (3D) machine vision systems

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of opportunities and challenges with respect to technologies, MV hardware and software, components, and their various commercial and industrial applications

A brief outline of the structure of the industries involved in the research, development, design, and manufacture of MV components and systems

Profiles of global manufacturers of MV components, including Adept Technology Inc., Canon U.S.A. , Inc., EPIC Systems Inc., Integral Vision Inc., and Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd.

Machine vision (MV) markets have been rapidly changing in recent years. The sector is driven by both long-term and short-term changes. Long-term changes include technological factors, which can increase the value provided by MV products and thereby stimulate and increasing demand.



The increasing requirements for quality control, productivity and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in all sectors of the economy have increased the long-term demand for MV products. Markets change as customer preferences for various product features shift. Emerging MV applications can expand the size of the MV components and systems markets.



Factors driving the current MV market include:

The ongoing and increasing need for quality inspection and automation.

Accelerated demand for vision-guided robotics systems.

Rising labor costs that create investment opportunities for vision-guided industrial robots and other automation technologies.

Additional governmental regulatory mandates in the food, pharma and automotive industries.

Growing application of the Internet of Things in the industrial sector; the evolution of computing power in embedded, single-board computer systems; improvements in productivity and efficiency; better quality using machine vision systems; and a growing manufacturing sector.

Demand for MV systems has increased in all manufacturing applications, including semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, packaging, automotive, printing and publishing, and consumer goods. These systems have also become major tools for traffic management, toll collection and many other nonmanufacturing applications. The MV component industry faces considerable competition, and the nature of this will be examined in this report, along with a breakdown of the regional market. Applications such as automatic number plate recognition, traffic flow monitoring and traffic surveillance are witnessing increased integration and utilization of MV systems.

The components of MV systems and the technologies involved have become more intricate and sophisticated. Higher vision-processing hardware speed has been a key factor to both faster parts-per-minute throughput and greater robustness in manufacturing MV tools. Vision processing is currently performed at substantially faster rates, using hardware that requires far less electrical power.



Faster hardware, more intelligent tools and better application software development will enable a broader and deeper proliferation of MV in manufacturing and nonmanufacturing applications. Customers' sophisticated demands are additional factors having positive effects on the MV industry.

Customers are now more comfortable with MV technology than they were a few years ago, and thus they are better equipped to communicate their demands to the industry, enabling manufacturers to deliver more effective solutions. The following summary table and figure show the global market for MV system components for various manufacturing and nonmanufacturing applications.

