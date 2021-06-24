Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market Analysis and Forecasts ,2019, 2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2025, 4th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit (RRU) and active antenna unit (AAU) markets. This report covers the global market share for 2019 and 2020 shipments as well as a forecast for 2021-2025.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

  • 2G GSM/EDGE BTS
  • 3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB
  • 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB
  • 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB
  • 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB
  • 5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features

  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Region
  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Air Interface
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Region
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Air Interface
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Changes for this edition and future editions of the market forecast reports
  • 2020 Review: Uncertainty of COVID-19 coupled with multiple export bans on Huawei
  • Technologies = Delays
  • RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025
  • Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • 4.9G Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO
  • 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Non-Massive MIMO
  • 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2019 Review: Huawei Technologies BIS Entity Ban overshadows market rebounds in Europe and Asia
1.2 2020 Review: A year of COVID-19, more Huawei bans, RAN/Core swap outs, and China 5G
1.3 RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025
1.4 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR MASSIVE MIMO/MMWAVE AAUS
2.1 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Market Share
2.2 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2021-2025

CHAPTER 3: NON MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G NR RRUS

CHAPTER 4: NON MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G RRUS

CHAPTER 5: MULTI-BAND RRUS

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
China and India Drive 2019 Demand; COVID-19 + China/U.S./Impact 2020
2021-2025 Forecast
6.1 North America
6.2 Latin America/Caribbean
6.3 Europe
6.4 Africa
6.5 The Middle East
6.6 Asia Pacific
6.7 Japan
6.8 South Korea
6.9 China
6.10 India

