Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Report 2019: 2018 Shipments & Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023 - Weakness Due to Transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE

Aug 29, 2019, 14:15 ET

The "Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023, 3rd Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit unit (RRU)/antenna radio system (ARS) market. This report covers the global market share for 2018 shipments as well as a forecast for 2019-2023.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces and RRU/ARS configurations:

  • 2G GSM/EDGE
  • 3G UMTS/CDMA
  • 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
  • 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
  • 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro
  • 5G New Radio

The report covers the following frequency ranges and types of RRU/ARS:

  • Low Band 600-1000MHz
  • Mid Band 1800-2700MHz
  • High Band 3400-4500MHz
  • mmWave 24-53GHz
  • 1T2R RFM/RRU
  • 2T2R/4T4R/8T8R RRU (Single/Dual/Triple Band)
  • 16T16R/32T32R/64T64R/128T128R ARS

Features

  • 2018 Shipments by OEM Vendor
  • 2018 Shipments by Region
  • 2018 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
  • 2018 Shipments by Air Interface
  • 2019-2023 Forecast by Region
  • 2019-2023 Forecast by Air Interface
  • 2019-2023 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • 2018: Review: ROAP, China, and Europe holding up the RRU boat
  • RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023
  • Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
  • Summary

Research Methodology

Chapter 1: Overall Market Performance
1.1 2018: Weakness due to transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Continued to Gain Share
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Chapter 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS
2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023

Chapter 3: 4.9G Massive MIMO ARS

Chapter 4: 4G/4.5G/5G RRU
4.1 4G/4.5G/5G RRU Vendor Market Share
4.2 Low Band FDD still gaining share due to NB-IoT as High Band TDD Soars
4.3 The Chinese Factor

Chapter 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU

Chapter 6: Multi-Band RRU

Chapter 7: Geographical Market Share
SE Asia: The bright spot in a down year

Chapter 8: North America
8.1 United States
8.2 Canada

Chapter 9: Latin America/Caribbean
9.1 Mexico

Chapter 10: Europe

Chapter 11: Africa

Chapter 12: The Middle East

Chapter 13: Asia Pacific
13.1 Japan
13.2 South Korea
13.3 China
13.4 India

Chapter 14: RRU/ARS OEM Company Profiles
14.1 Ericsson
14.2 Huawei Technologies
14.3 Nokia Networks
14.4 Samsung Networks
14.5 ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl5s3i

Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Report 2019: 2018 Shipments & Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023 - Weakness Due to Transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE

