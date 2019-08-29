Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Report 2019: 2018 Shipments & Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023 - Weakness Due to Transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023, 3rd Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit unit (RRU)/antenna radio system (ARS) market. This report covers the global market share for 2018 shipments as well as a forecast for 2019-2023.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces and RRU/ARS configurations:
- 2G GSM/EDGE
- 3G UMTS/CDMA
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro
- 5G New Radio
The report covers the following frequency ranges and types of RRU/ARS:
- Low Band 600-1000MHz
- Mid Band 1800-2700MHz
- High Band 3400-4500MHz
- mmWave 24-53GHz
- 1T2R RFM/RRU
- 2T2R/4T4R/8T8R RRU (Single/Dual/Triple Band)
- 16T16R/32T32R/64T64R/128T128R ARS
Features
- 2018 Shipments by OEM Vendor
- 2018 Shipments by Region
- 2018 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2018 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2019-2023 Forecast by Region
- 2019-2023 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2019-2023 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- 2018: Review: ROAP, China, and Europe holding up the RRU boat
- RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023
- Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
- Summary
Research Methodology
Chapter 1: Overall Market Performance
1.1 2018: Weakness due to transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Continued to Gain Share
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Chapter 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS
2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023
Chapter 3: 4.9G Massive MIMO ARS
Chapter 4: 4G/4.5G/5G RRU
4.1 4G/4.5G/5G RRU Vendor Market Share
4.2 Low Band FDD still gaining share due to NB-IoT as High Band TDD Soars
4.3 The Chinese Factor
Chapter 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU
Chapter 6: Multi-Band RRU
Chapter 7: Geographical Market Share
SE Asia: The bright spot in a down year
Chapter 8: North America
8.1 United States
8.2 Canada
Chapter 9: Latin America/Caribbean
9.1 Mexico
Chapter 10: Europe
Chapter 11: Africa
Chapter 12: The Middle East
Chapter 13: Asia Pacific
13.1 Japan
13.2 South Korea
13.3 China
13.4 India
Chapter 14: RRU/ARS OEM Company Profiles
14.1 Ericsson
14.2 Huawei Technologies
14.3 Nokia Networks
14.4 Samsung Networks
14.5 ZTE
