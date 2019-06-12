Global Magnesium Ingredients in Dietary Supplements Market, 2025

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Magnesium Ingredients in Dietary Supplements, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Magnesium is the second most essential mineral and functions as a cofactor in more than 300 enzyme reactions that regulate various biochemical functions, including muscle and nerve contractions, blood glucose and blood pressure control, and protein synthesis, among others. The mineral is not only essential for maintaining healthy bone and joint health but is significant importance for maintaining heart and cognitive health.

The mineral is available in various forms; however, citrates, lactates, and chelates are the primary forms used in dietary supplements. Other forms that have gained a level of interest in supplements space due to their improved availability include aspartates and chlorides.

Dietary magnesium can be obtained from green leafy vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits, and fish. Bottled, tap or mineral-fortified water is also used as a source of magnesium. Commercially, magnesium is produced through electrolysis of brine and seawater. However, the development of innovative and cost-effective production technologies remains a primary focus of manufacturers active in this space.



Clinically, magnesium has been shown to reduce the risk of heart diseases, lower blood pressure, and increase bone mass accrual rates. Despite being an essential mineral, magnesium has received much less attention. However, the increased awareness of the health benefits of magnesium supplements and the growth in clinical research activities are expected to propel the demand for magnesium supplements during the forecast period.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific and other developing economies are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, primarily due to faster growth in the older population and improved economic conditions in the regions. North America is also expected to witness strong growth due to the higher demand for magnesium supplements.

Magnesium ingredient is also expected to gain from the negative publicity surrounding calcium supplements. There is an increased interest among the manufacturers to develop mineral supplements with a higher concentration of magnesium rather than calcium, as magnesium has been shown to improve the absorption of calcium.

Europe, which is the largest market for magnesium ingredient is expected to witness relatively slow growth because of the level of saturation and maturity of the ingredient category. However, innovation and clinical studies substantiating the role of magnesium in various indications could potentially increase the market penetration rate.



The value chain of magnesium ingredients is fragmented with the presence of mining companies, derivative manufacturers and premixers. Innovation pertaining to the development of highly bioavailable and soluble forms of magnesium salts remain one of the key strategies of manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Study Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview

Impact Analysis of Growth Levers and Challenges

Market Growth Levers Explained

Market Challenges Explained

3. Forecast and Trends - Magnesium Ingredients for Dietary Food Supplements

Growth Opportunity Dashboard

Retail Market Revenue Forecast

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast

Retail and Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region

Ingredient Market Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Participants

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Overview

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

6. Appendix

Global Magnesium Ingredients in Dietary Supplements Market Participants

List of Magnesium Ingredient Clinical Studies and Scientific Research



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1sq1w





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

