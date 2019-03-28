Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (MRI) Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Major Players are General Electric, Siemens Healthcare and Canon Medical Systems

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (MRI) Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of chronic diseases which require an early diagnosis for proper treatment. Rising number of accidents leading to complicated musculoskeletal and spinal injuries have further increased the demand for advanced MRI systems for better and error-free imaging. Technological advancements, owing to the increasing investments in research and development, are leading to significant improvements in digitalized MRI machines, thus increasing their adoption on the basis of its applications.

Competitive landscape of MRI systems is promoting investments in the magnetic resonance imaging systems market. This is due to the fact that the there are various diseases which if diagnosed early would help in saving lives of many individuals who otherwise remain unaware and hence, can be benefited by the effective treatment procedures recommended by the medical professionals. Open magnetic resonance systems and closed magnetic resonance systems are in demand and are commercially available to a large consumer base.

Geographically, the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The market is further segmented into United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and others.

Europe and North America have a significant market share owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and the adoption of technologically advanced medical imaging systems while the Middle East and African region has an emerging market share. In addition, a strong medical tourism industry here has led to the adoption of advanced medical devices for early diagnosis followed by the effective treatment monitoring.

Furthermore, rising healthcare investments will increase the demand for the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market during the forecast period. However, the high costs of an MRI machine along with the associated costs is one of the major restraints impacting the market growth.

The global magnetic resonance imaging systems market is highly competitive due to a huge consumer base and the presence of diversified market players. There is a growing need for the adoption of magnetic resonance imaging systems owing to the rising awareness of early diagnosis. Intense competition in the magnetic resonance imaging systems market is paving way for mergers & acquisitions and other strategies in order to augment the market share. Competitive landscape analysis of the products, strategies, and investments are being made by the key companies to boost their market presence.

Some of the major players discussed in this report are General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and Canon Medical Systems Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Currency

1.4. Assumptions

1.5. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

2.3. Validation

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Industry Regulations

4.8. Product Pipeline

5.1. Closed Mri Systems

5.2. Open Mri Systems

6.1. Low Field (<_3t__br />6.2. Mid Field (0.3T To 1.0T)

6.3. High Field (1.0T To 3.0T)

6.4. Very High Field (3.0T To 7.0T)

6.5. Ultra High Field (>7.0T)

7.1. Cerebral

7.2. Abdominal

7.3. Cardiac

7.4. Vascular

7.5. Others

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Diagnostic Centers

8.4. Research Laboratories

8.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market by Geography

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

10.2. Strategies of Key Players

10.3. Recent Investments and Deals

11.1. General Electric Company

11.2. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

11.3. Hitachi, Ltd.

11.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.5. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

11.6. Imris

11.7. Esaote Spa

11.8. Alltech Medical Systems

11.9. Mr Solutions Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

