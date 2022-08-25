Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Musculoskeletal) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market reached a value of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.36% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) refers to a non-invasive imaging technique, which is used to produce three dimensional (3D) images of organs and soft tissues inside the human body. An MRI machine consists of an adjustable bed and a large tube surrounded by a circular magnet through which the machine applies a magnetic field and radio waves on the patient's body.

It produces detailed images and facilitates diagnosis of abnormalities in the brain, bones, breasts, heart, internal organs and spine. The MRI is usually combined with positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans to assist the doctors in examining joints, ligaments, cartilage, muscles and tendons, which is useful for detecting various muscular and bone injuries.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising adoption of diagnostic services across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. MRI enables the early detection of orthopedic, cardiovascular and other conditions, which substantially increases the success rates of the treatment. This has consequently favored the adoption of MRI procedures across the globe.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical conditions, is also contributing to their increased adoption. Various technological advancements in the imaging equipment, such as software upgrades and utilization of super-conducting magnets compatible with cardiac pacemakers, are favoring the market growth.

Moreover, innovations such as the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging equipped with accelerated processing speed and automated workflow, coupled with government initiatives to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Aspect Imaging

Aurora Imaging Technology

Bruker

Canon Medical Systems

Esaote S.P.A

Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Koninklijke Philips NV

Neusoft Medical Systems

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Architecture:

Closed System

Open System

Breakup by Field Strength:

Low Field Strength

Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

MR Angiogram

MR Venogram

Functional MRI

MR Spectroscopy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

