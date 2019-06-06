Global Magnetic Sensors Markets, 2019-2024 - Continued Craze for Smartphones & Tablets Boosts Magnetic Sensors Market

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Sensors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Magnetic Sensors in US$ Thousand.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Technology Types:

Hall Effect Sensors

Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

Others



The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Allegro MicroSystems, LLC ( USA )

) Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation ( Japan )

) ams AG ( Austria )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Melexis Microelectronic Systems ( Belgium )

) MEMSIC, Inc. ( USA )

) NVE Corporation ( USA )

) NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Sensitec GmbH ( Germany )

) TDK Corporation ( Japan )

) TDK-Micronas GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Nations Exhibit Fastest Growth

3D Magnetic Sensors Market - A Review

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Hall Effect Sensors - A Mature Product Category with Highest Revenue Contribution

Magnetoresistive Sensors Wax in Popularity

Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors - The Most Popular of the Magnetoresistive Sensor Category

Magnetoresistive Current Sensors

Demand for MEMS Based Sensors Spurs Growth Prospects for GMR Sensors

SQUID - A High Potential Segment

Automotive Sector - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Steady Volume Growth in Auto Production Bodes Well for Magnetic Sensors Market

Opportunity Indicators

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Magnetic Sensors

Continued Craze for Smartphones & Tablets Boosts Magnetic Sensors Market

E Compassing - A Key Technology in Advanced Smartphones

Growing Use of Magnetic Sensors in the Industrial Sector

Emerging Applications Spur Market Expansion

Increasing Demand in the Space Sector

Deployment of Magnetic COTS in Spacecraft

Thorough Ground Testing is Mandatory

Bulky Fluxgates Make Way for Miniaturized Magnetic Sensors in Spacecraft

MEMS Based Magnetic Sensors for Spacecraft

Medical Sector - Another High Growth Potential Market for Magnetic Sensors

Opportunities for AMR Sensors in Healthcare & Medical Device Sector

Miniaturization & Other Product Development Efforts Helping Expand End-Use Applications for Magnetic Sensors

Market Challenges

Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products - A Challenge for Hall Effect Sensors

Inconsistent Strength of Magnetic Field and Other Technological Limitations



4. MAGNETIC SENSOR INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Temperature Resistant Magnetic Sensors Gain Market Acceptance

Tunnel Magnetoresistance - A New Technology

Ultra Thin, Flexible Magnetic Sensor to Help Improve Human Perception

New Magnetic Sensors Transform Appliance Design

Small-Size Magnetic Sensor Gains Popularity

2D Magnetic Field Sensors Based on Spin Values

Infineon Technologies Develops 3D Magnetic Sensor TLV493DA1B6

Magnetosensitive e-skin Identifies Objects without Touching

New Magnetometer Developed with Lower Sensitivity to External Magnetic Field

Allegro Develops Dual-channel Hall Effect Direct Detection Sensor

Magnetic Sensor MGS160 for Robotic Vehicles

Advanced Hall Effect Sensors for Industrial Applications

Multi-Directional Magnetic Sensing Devices



5. SENSOR INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE

Market Structure

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend

Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role

e-Commerce and Sensor Distribution

Advanced Technologies Involved in Sensors Market

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Fiber Optic Technology

Magnetic Sensors

Electromechanical Sensor Technology

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Sensors

Key Statistical Findings



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Magnetic Sensors

Magnetic Field Sensing

Magnetic Sensing Vs. Conventional Sensing - A Pictorial Depiction

Magnetic Sensors - Basis for Classification

Hall Effect Sensors (Hall Elements and Hall ICs)

The Hall Effect

Applications of Hall Effect Sensors

Magnetoresistors

GMR (Giant Magnetoresistive) Sensors

A Comparison of the Three Main Types of Magnetic Sensing Technologies Against Various Parameters

Magnetic Sensing Technologies - Applications, Cost Range and Major Suppliers

Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors

Others

Magneto-Inductive Magnetometers

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Tunnneling Magnetoresistive

Fluxgate Magnetometer

Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID)

End-Use Analysis

Various End-use Segments of Magnetic Sensors



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Increasing Base of Sensor Suppliers Leads to Greater Competition

Competitive Structure



7.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7.2 PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Allegro MicroSystems Unveils ATS344 Hall-effect Sensor IC

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Expands Zero Latency Rotation Angle Sensor ICs Portfolio with Introduction of AK7452

Allegro MicroSystems Introduces A-xMR Technology Platform

Melexis Rolls Out MLX90371 and MLX9037 Monolithic Magnetic Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems Launches GMR-based ACS70331 Current Sensor IC

Allegro MicroSystems Releases 2D Hall-Effect Latch ICs

TDK and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Develop Highly Accurate 3- Axis Magnetometer

ams Unveils AS5172A/B Magnetic Position Sensors

NVE Rolls Out AAK001-10E High-Field Analog Magnetometer Sensor

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Introduces SMRE

NVE Launches AFL006 Sensitive Magnetic Switch

Melexis Releases Range of New Magnetic Latch and Switch Sensors

SII Semiconductor Announces Launch of S-5718 series of Hall Effect Switch ICs

MultiDimension Technology Unveils TMR2105 Sensor

Silicon Labs Introduces Magnetic Sensor Portfolio

NVE Unveils AAL004-10E Spintronic GMR Analog Magnetometer Sensor

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Develops AK09970 3-Axis Magnetic Sensor



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

TDK Corporation to Merge with TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K.

TowerJazz and Crocus Announces Volume Manufacturing of Crocus TMR Sensors

Crocus Licenses Magnetic TMR Technology to NXP

TDK Acquires InvenSense

Standex International Snaps Up OKI Electric Industry



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 170)

The United States (63)

(63) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (10)

(10) Europe (73)

(73) France (4)

(4)

Germany (31)

(31)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (18)

(18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)



