Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mainframe Modernization Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global mainframe modernization services market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the mainframe modernization services market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the mainframe modernization services market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the mainframe modernization services market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the mainframe modernization services market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the mainframe modernization services market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the mainframe modernization services market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the mainframe modernization services market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Mainframe Modernization Services Market
The report provides detailed information about the mainframe modernization services market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the mainframe modernization services market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for mainframe modernization services market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in demand for mainframe modernization services during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the mainframe modernization services market?
- How will COVID-19 impact the mainframe modernization services market?
- How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the mainframe modernization services market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the mainframe modernization services market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the mainframe modernization services market to upscale their position in this landscape?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the mainframe modernization services market between 2021 and 2031?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the mainframe modernization services market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary - Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Mainframe Modernization Services Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Overview of Mainframe Modernization Services, by Approaches
4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.6.1. By Service Type
4.6.2. By Enterprises Size
4.6.3. By End-user
4.7. Competitive Scenario
4.7.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.7.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, Etc.
5. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
6. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Service Type
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Application Modernization
6.3.1.1. Transformation Consulting
6.3.1.2. Business Re-Architecture
6.3.1.3. Automated Migration
6.3.1.4. Others (IT Re-Architecture & Point Solutions)
6.3.2. Cloud Migration
6.3.2.1. Cloud Advisory
6.3.2.2. Cloud Engineering
6.3.2.3. Cloud Migration & Modernization
6.3.3. Data Modernization
6.3.3.1. Data Migration
6.3.3.2. Data Consolidation
6.3.3.3. Data Transformation
6.3.3.4. Data Governance
7. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Enterprises Size
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprises Size, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
7.3.2. Large Enterprises
8. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. IT and Telecom
8.3.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.3.3. Retail
8.3.4. Healthcare
8.3.5. Government
8.3.6. Media & Entertainment
8.3.7. Manufacturing
8.3.8. Education
8.3.9. Others (Automotive, Transportation & Logistics)
9. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
10.2.1. By Service Type
10.2.2. By Enterprises Size
10.2.3. By End-user
10.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
11. Europe Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
12. APAC Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
14. South America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Accenture plc
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Geographical Footprint
16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.2. Atos Syntel Inc.
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Geographical Footprint
16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.3. Capgemini SE
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Geographical Footprint
16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.4. Cognizant
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Geographical Footprint
16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.5. Dell EMC
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Geographical Footprint
16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.6. DXC Technology
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Geographical Footprint
16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.7. EPAM Systems
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Geographical Footprint
16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.8. Fujitsu Limited
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Geographical Footprint
16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.9. Hexaware
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Geographical Footprint
16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.10. IBM Corporation
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Geographical Footprint
16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.11. Infosys Limited
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Geographical Footprint
16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.12. Innova Solutions
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Geographical Footprint
16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.13. Microsoft Corporation
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Geographical Footprint
16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.14. Mphasis Ltd.
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Geographical Footprint
16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.15. Oracle Corporation
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Geographical Footprint
16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.16. Software AG
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Product Portfolio
16.16.3. Geographical Footprint
16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.17. TATA Consultancy Services
16.17.1. Business Overview
16.17.2. Product Portfolio
16.17.3. Geographical Footprint
16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.18. Wipro
16.18.1. Business Overview
16.18.2. Product Portfolio
16.18.3. Geographical Footprint
16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy
17. Key Takeaways
