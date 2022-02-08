Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mainframe Modernization Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global mainframe modernization services market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the mainframe modernization services market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the mainframe modernization services market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the mainframe modernization services market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the mainframe modernization services market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the mainframe modernization services market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the mainframe modernization services market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the mainframe modernization services market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Mainframe Modernization Services Market

The report provides detailed information about the mainframe modernization services market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the mainframe modernization services market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for mainframe modernization services market players?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for mainframe modernization services during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the mainframe modernization services market?

How will COVID-19 impact the mainframe modernization services market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the mainframe modernization services market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the mainframe modernization services market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the mainframe modernization services market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the mainframe modernization services market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the mainframe modernization services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary - Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Mainframe Modernization Services Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Overview of Mainframe Modernization Services, by Approaches

4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.6.1. By Service Type

4.6.2. By Enterprises Size

4.6.3. By End-user

4.7. Competitive Scenario

4.7.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

4.7.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, Etc.



5. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031



6. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Service Type

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Application Modernization

6.3.1.1. Transformation Consulting

6.3.1.2. Business Re-Architecture

6.3.1.3. Automated Migration

6.3.1.4. Others (IT Re-Architecture & Point Solutions)

6.3.2. Cloud Migration

6.3.2.1. Cloud Advisory

6.3.2.2. Cloud Engineering

6.3.2.3. Cloud Migration & Modernization

6.3.3. Data Modernization

6.3.3.1. Data Migration

6.3.3.2. Data Consolidation

6.3.3.3. Data Transformation

6.3.3.4. Data Governance



7. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Enterprises Size

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprises Size, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Overview and Definitions

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

8.3.1. IT and Telecom

8.3.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3.3. Retail

8.3.4. Healthcare

8.3.5. Government

8.3.6. Media & Entertainment

8.3.7. Manufacturing

8.3.8. Education

8.3.9. Others (Automotive, Transportation & Logistics)



9. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

10.2.1. By Service Type

10.2.2. By Enterprises Size

10.2.3. By End-user

10.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico



11. Europe Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast



12. APAC Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Accenture plc

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Geographical Footprint

16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.2. Atos Syntel Inc.

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Geographical Footprint

16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.3. Capgemini SE

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Geographical Footprint

16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.4. Cognizant

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Geographical Footprint

16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.5. Dell EMC

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Geographical Footprint

16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.6. DXC Technology

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Geographical Footprint

16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.7. EPAM Systems

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Geographical Footprint

16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.8. Fujitsu Limited

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Geographical Footprint

16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.9. Hexaware

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Geographical Footprint

16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.10. IBM Corporation

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Geographical Footprint

16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.11. Infosys Limited

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Geographical Footprint

16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.12. Innova Solutions

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. Geographical Footprint

16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.13. Microsoft Corporation

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. Geographical Footprint

16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.14. Mphasis Ltd.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. Geographical Footprint

16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.15. Oracle Corporation

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Product Portfolio

16.15.3. Geographical Footprint

16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.16. Software AG

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Product Portfolio

16.16.3. Geographical Footprint

16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.17. TATA Consultancy Services

16.17.1. Business Overview

16.17.2. Product Portfolio

16.17.3. Geographical Footprint

16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.18. Wipro

16.18.1. Business Overview

16.18.2. Product Portfolio

16.18.3. Geographical Footprint

16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy



17. Key Takeaways

