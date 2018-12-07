Global Maize Pickers Market Forecast to 2022: Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of ~3%
14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Maize Pickers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global maize pickers market is anticipated to register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.
Launch of innovative products to gain traction in the market. The widespread consumption of maize has led to an increase in the agricultural activities related to crop. Meeting the increase in demand for maize requires a simultaneous increase in the availability of equipment needed for crop production and processing.
In countries such as the US and Canada, the lack of skilled farm workers is a major problem in the agriculture sector. This leads to an increase in the labor costs in such countries, which, in turn, has an adverse impact on the farmers' cost of production.
Most types of agricultural equipment require the use of fuel to operate, and farmers use different kinds of agricultural equipment during the overall crop cycle. Each of the equipment varies in terms of use. However, fuel costs account for a large part of farmer's cost of production.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Alvan Blanch Development Company and CLAAS, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the launch of innovative products and the shortage of skilled farm labor, will provide considerable growth opportunities to maize pickers manufactures.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. Most of the established maize picker manufacturers are focused on launching new and innovative products to expand their product portfolio and boost their market growth. Many leading maize picker manufacturers are vying for their share of the global maize pickers market, and all the companies must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their peers.
Key Players
- Alvan Blanch Development Company
- CLAAS
- Deere & Company
- HALDRUP
- Kisankraft
- Oxbo International
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Self-propelled maize picker - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Tractor-mounted maize picker- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Launch of innovative products
- Growth in agricultural mechanization worldwide
- Financial support for the purchase of agricultural equipment
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alvan Blanch Development Company
- CLAAS
- Deere & Company
- HALDRUP
- Kisankraft
- Oxbo International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34hpx3/global_maize?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article