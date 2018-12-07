Global Maize Pickers Market Forecast to 2022: Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of ~3%

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global maize pickers market is anticipated to register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.

Launch of innovative products to gain traction in the market. The widespread consumption of maize has led to an increase in the agricultural activities related to crop. Meeting the increase in demand for maize requires a simultaneous increase in the availability of equipment needed for crop production and processing.

In countries such as the US and Canada, the lack of skilled farm workers is a major problem in the agriculture sector. This leads to an increase in the labor costs in such countries, which, in turn, has an adverse impact on the farmers' cost of production.

Most types of agricultural equipment require the use of fuel to operate, and farmers use different kinds of agricultural equipment during the overall crop cycle. Each of the equipment varies in terms of use. However, fuel costs account for a large part of farmer's cost of production.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Alvan Blanch Development Company and CLAAS, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the launch of innovative products and the shortage of skilled farm labor, will provide considerable growth opportunities to maize pickers manufactures.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. Most of the established maize picker manufacturers are focused on launching new and innovative products to expand their product portfolio and boost their market growth. Many leading maize picker manufacturers are vying for their share of the global maize pickers market, and all the companies must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their peers.

Key Players

Alvan Blanch Development Company

CLAAS

Deere & Company

HALDRUP

Kisankraft

Oxbo International

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Self-propelled maize picker - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tractor-mounted maize picker- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Launch of innovative products

Growth in agricultural mechanization worldwide

Financial support for the purchase of agricultural equipment

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alvan Blanch Development Company

CLAAS

Deere & Company

HALDRUP

Kisankraft

Oxbo International

