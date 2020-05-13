Global Malic Acid Industry
May 13, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$78.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. L-Malic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$128.6 Million by the year 2025, L-Malic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, L-Malic Acid will reach a market size of US$7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Bartek Ingredients Inc.; Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.; Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.; Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd.; Jinhu Lile Biotechnology Industry Co., Ltd.; Polynt S.P.A.; Tate & Lyle PLC; Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.; Yongsan Chemicals Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
BARTEK INGREDIENTS INC.
CHANGMAO BIOCHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
FUSO CHEMICAL
ISEGEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY)
JINHU LILE BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
POLYNT S.P.A.
TATE & LYLE PLC
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
