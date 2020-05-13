Global Malic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$78.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. L-Malic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$128.6 Million by the year 2025, L-Malic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, L-Malic Acid will reach a market size of US$7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Bartek Ingredients Inc.; Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.; Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.; Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd.; Jinhu Lile Biotechnology Industry Co., Ltd.; Polynt S.P.A.; Tate & Lyle PLC; Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.; Yongsan Chemicals Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Malic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Malic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Malic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Malic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: L-Malic Acid (Process) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: L-Malic Acid (Process) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: L-Malic Acid (Process) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: D-Malic Acid (Process) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: D-Malic Acid (Process) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: D-Malic Acid (Process) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: DL-Malic Acid (Process) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: DL-Malic Acid (Process) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: DL-Malic Acid (Process) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Food & Beverages (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Food & Beverages (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Confectionaries (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Confectionaries (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Confectionaries (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Personal Care (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Personal Care (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Personal Care (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Pharmaceutical (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Pharmaceutical (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Malic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Malic Acid Market in the United States by Process: A

Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Malic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Malic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 33: Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Malic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Malic Acid Historic Market Review by Process

in US$: 2009-2017

Table 36: Malic Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Malic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Malic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Malic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Malic Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by Process:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Malic

Acid in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Malic Acid Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 45: Malic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Malic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

by Process: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Malic Acid Market by Process: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Malic Acid in US$ by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Malic Acid Market Review in China in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Malic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Malic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Malic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Malic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Malic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Process: 2018-2025

Table 56: Malic Acid Market in Europe in US$ by Process: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Malic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Malic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Malic Acid Market in France by Process: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Malic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$ by

Process: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by Process:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Malic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Malic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Malic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Malic Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Process: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Process:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Malic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Malic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Malic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

by Process: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Malic Acid Market by Process: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Malic Acid in US$ by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: Malic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Malic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Malic Acid Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Malic Acid in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Malic Acid Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Malic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Malic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Malic Acid Historic Market Review by Process

in US$: 2009-2017

Table 87: Malic Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Malic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Malic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Malic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Malic Acid Market in Russia by Process: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Process:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Malic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Malic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 96: Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Process: 2018-2025

Table 98: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Malic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Malic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Malic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Process:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Malic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Malic Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Malic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Malic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Malic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Malic Acid Historic Market Review by Process

in US$: 2009-2017

Table 120: Malic Acid Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Malic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Malic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Malic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 126: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Malic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Malic Acid: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Process for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Malic Acid in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Malic Acid Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Malic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Malic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025

Table 137: Malic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Malic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Malic Acid Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Malic Acid Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Malic Acid in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Malic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Process: 2018-2025

Table 146: Malic Acid Market in Argentina in US$ by Process: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Malic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Malic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Malic Acid Market in Brazil by Process: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Malic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$

by Process: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Malic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Malic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Malic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Malic Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

by Process: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Malic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Malic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Malic Acid Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by

Process: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Malic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Malic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Malic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 168: Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Malic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Malic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Malic Acid Historic Market by

Process in US$: 2009-2017

Table 174: Malic Acid Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Malic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Malic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Malic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Malic Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by Process:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Malic

Acid in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Malic Acid Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 183: Malic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Malic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Process: 2018-2025

Table 185: Malic Acid Market in Israel in US$ by Process: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Malic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Malic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Malic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Malic Acid Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Malic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Malic Acid Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Malic Acid in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Malic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Malic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Malic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 198: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Malic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Malic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Process for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Malic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Process: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Malic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Malic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Malic Acid Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Malic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Malic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Malic Acid Market in Africa by Process: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Malic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Malic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 213: Malic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BARTEK INGREDIENTS INC.

CHANGMAO BIOCHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

FUSO CHEMICAL

ISEGEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY)

JINHU LILE BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

POLYNT S.P.A.

TATE & LYLE PLC

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817806/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

