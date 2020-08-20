Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Industry 2020-2030: Key Marketed and Emerging Drugs in the Pipeline

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the MPM, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the MPM market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The MPM market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, MPM market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted MPM market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current MPM treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The MPM epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current MPM patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total Incident cases of MPM in the 7MM were observed to be 11,431 cases in 2017 which are estimated to decline during the study period (2017-2030).



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted MPM epidemiology [segmented as Total Incidence of Mesothelioma, Total Incident Cases of MPM, Total Incident Cases of MPM Segmented by Age and Gender, Total Type-specific Cases of MPM, Total Incident Cases of MPM by Stages, and Treated Patient Pool of MPM] scenario of MPM in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy , Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology



Mesothelioma incidence rates in most of the 7MM countries (except Spain and Japan) are in the declining trend due to reduced population wide exposure to asbestos. Among the European Countries, highest MPM incident cases observed in the UK in 2017.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma report encloses the detailed analysis of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb/ONO Pharmaceutical



Opdivo (Nivolumab) by Bristol-Myers Squibb is a human immunoglobulin (Ig) G4 monoclonal antibody directed against the negative immunoregulatory human cell surface receptor PD-1, with immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities. In Japan, ONO launched Opdivo for the treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma which has progressed after chemotherapy in August 2018. For MPM, it is approved only in Japan; however, in the US and Europe, it is currently in phase III clinical trial.



NovoTTF-100L System in Combination with Chemotherapy: NovoCure



NovoTTF-100L - a product of NovoCure is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment that delivers tumor treating fields to the region of the tumor, a therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. It has been approved by the US FDA for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma. It is worth mentioning that, NovoCure has applied for CE certification to market NovoTTF-100L in the EU.



Emerging Drugs



TR002: Trizell



Trizell is evaluating its gene therapy TR002, an adenovirus-mediated interferon alfa 2b (rAd-IFN),in ongoing phase III clinical study in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma who have failed the first-line standard of care chemotherapy. It is administered by catheter into the pleural cavity, where the virus enters the cells lining the pleural cavity. Inside the cells, the virus breaks down leaving the active gene to do its work. A previous Phase II study of TR002 is at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center included 40 mesothelioma patients who were newly diagnosed or failed standard chemotherapy (Pemetrexed, and Cisplatin). Patients showed an overall disease control rate of 87.5%.



Imfinzi: AstraZeneca



Imfinzi (durvalumab; MEDI4736) - a product of AstraZeneca, is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa (IgG1) monoclonal antibody. PrECOG, a cancer research group formed as a not-for-profit limited liability company in 2006 by the ECOG Research and Education Foundation, with funding from AstraZeneca, has initiated clinical trials investigating Imfinzi, in first Line treatment in Advanced Pleural Mesothelioma patients. At present two clinical trials are ongoing, which are NCT02899195 (PrE0505), and NCT04334759 (DREAM3R).



Tecentriq Plus Avastin: Hoffmann-La Roche



Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) is a product of Roche. It is a programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which works by blocking the action of a certain protein in cancer cells. This helps the immune system to fight against the cancer cells and helps to slow tumor growth. Presently, the company in collaboration with the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (Sponsor) is involved in a multicenter randomized Phase III trial (NCT03762018) comparing Atezolizumab plus Bevacizumab and standard chemotherapy vs. bevacizumab and standard chemotherapy as first-line treatment for Advanced Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma.



Pegargiminase: Polaris Pharmaceuticals



Pegargiminase (ADIPEG 20), an arginine degrading enzyme is a product of Polaris Pharmaceuticals currently being investigated in ATOMIC-Meso Phase II/III Study (NCT02709512) clinical study. Pegargiminase is administered by intramuscular injection and works by depleting the external supply of an amino acid called arginine.



MTG201 Plus Nivolumab: Momotaro-Gene



MTG201 is novel investigational gene therapy with unique dual mechanisms of action capable of addressing a range of cancers. In September 2019, Momotaro-Gen announced enrollment of first patients with Relapsed Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma. The Phase II trial (NCT04013334), which is being conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine is an open-label, single-arm study designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of intratumoral administration of MTG201 in combination with nivolumab. Apart from this, Momotaro-Gene has completed Phase I trial of MTG201, demonstrating encouraging safety and tolerability in patients with malignant. This study was conducted with relapsed malignant pleural mesothelioma patients in Japan by Kyorin Pharmaceuticals.



Market Outlook



According to the report, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The therapeutic market of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma in seven major markets was found to be USD 290 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017-2030).



The United States Market Outlook

In 2017, the total market size of MPM therapies was found to be USD 112 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).

EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

In 2017, the total market size of MPM therapies was found to be USD 142 million in the EU-5 countries which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).

Japan Market Outlook

The total market size of MPM therapies in Japan was found to be USD 36 million in 2017.

Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs which are in the pipeline includes:

TR002 (nadofaragene firadenovec; rAd-IFN): Trizell Ltd: Phase III

Imfinzi (durvalumab; MEDI4736): AstraZeneca: Phase III

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Plus Avastin (Bevacizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche: Phase III

MesoPher (Vaccine): Polaris Pharmaceuticals: Phase II/III

Pegargiminase (ADI PEG 20): Polaris Pharmaceuticals: Phase II/III

Keytruda (MK-3475; Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.: Phase II/III

GALINPEPIMUT-S (Vaccine): Sellas Life Sciences Group: Phase II

MTG201 Plus Nivolumab: Momotaro-Gene: Phase II

Anetumab ravtansine (BAY 94-9343): Bayer/ImmunoGen/MorphoSys: Phase II

Lurbinectedin: PharmaMar: Phase II

Yondelis (trabectedin): PharmaMar: Phase II

Tremelimumab: MedImmune LLC: Phase II

Nintedanib (BIBF 1120): Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Phase II

*List is not exhaustive, full list and products detail will be provided in the report



Market Developments



Key Points



1. In December 2019, PharmaMar and Jazz signed an agreement of exclusive license for the commercialization of lurbinectedin in the United States. In January 2020, PharmaMar received the initial payment of 200 million down payment on behalf of the agreement signed with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.



2. In July 2019, TCR2 Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to collaborate on the use of TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuCTM-T cells) as a cancer therapeutic agent against mesothelin in the Company's ongoing Phase I/II trial of TC-210.



3. In February 2019, the US FDA have granted orphan drug designation to TC-210 for the treatment of mesothelioma.



Drugs Uptake



Among emerging therapies, nivolumab in combination with ipilimumab whose topline phase III results recently announced by BMS in first line setting is expected to have an edge over Optune plus chemotherapy regimen owing to physicians familiarities, NCCN is already recommending the combo in second line or later setting and also nivolumab monotherapy is already approved in Japan for relapsed or refractory pool; nivolumab plus ipilimumab combo expected to generate significant revenue by 2030, due to expected entry of biosimilars in upcoming years erosion in sales value of Opdivo is anticipated



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned

Trizell Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche

Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Sellas Life Sciences Group

Momotaro-Gene

Bayer/ImmunoGen/MorphoSys

PharmaMar

MedImmune LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim Limited

