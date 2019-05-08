NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Malted Food Drinks Market By Type (With Cocoa & Without Cocoa), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Grocery Stores & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774169/?utm_source=PRN



Global malted food drinks market stood at about $ 9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% to reach $ 16.4 billion by 2024, on account of growing consumption of malted food drinks as nutrition supplements, especially for children and women and rising awareness regarding the various benefits of malted food drinks. Moreover, people across the globe are becoming more health conscious owing to changing lifestyle patterns which is further pushing demand for malt based food drinks globally. Additionally, growing trend of dual household income is resulting in increased disposable income which is further expected to drive the sale of discretionary food items like malted food drinks through 2024.

Asia-Pacific dominated global malted food drinks market in 2018 on account of rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle in developing countries in the region.India dominates Asia-Pacific malted food drinks market owing to growing consumer preference for milk with dairy additives such as malt and growing organized retail & e-commerce sectors in the country.



Moreover, increasing urbanization, changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income of the middle-class population is further anticipated to drive demand for malted food drinks in the country.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global malted food drinks market size.

• To classify and forecast global malted food drinks market based on type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global malted food drinks market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in global malted food drinks market.

Some of the leading players in global malted food drinks market are Nestlé S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mondel?z International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Associated British Foods Plc, Zydus Wellness Limited, Danone S.A., Cytosport Inc., Continental Milkose (India) Ltd., CTL Foods, Inc., etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global malted food drinks market size using a top-down approach, wherein manufacturers' value and volume sales data for product types (With Cocoa and Without Cocoa) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders of malted food drinks

• Raw material suppliers of malted food drinks

• Potential Investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to malted food drinks market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global malted food drinks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o With Cocoa

o Without Cocoa



• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Pharmacies/Drug Stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarkets

o Departmental/Grocery Stores

o Internet/Online Retail

o Others



• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

India

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Thailand

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Spain

o South America

Peru

Colombia

Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

Nigeria

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global malted food drinks market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774169/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

