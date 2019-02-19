Global Mammography Equipment Industry
Feb 19, 2019, 17:07 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mammography Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments: Analog Mammography Equipment, and Digital Mammography Equipment.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Fujifilm Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc.
- I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl
- Metaltronica SpA
- Philips Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332
MAMMOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MCP-3343 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mammography - An Introduction
Table 1: Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Breast Cancer Statistics: Top 20 Countries with Highest Breast Cancer Rates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
Table 3: A Comparison of Breast Cancer Screening Techniques by Sensitivity and Specificity Rates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Segmental Analysis
Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
Studies Support 3D Mammography
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Table 4: World Mammography Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space
Table 5: World 3-D Tomosynthesis Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Differentiation - A Widely Adopted Strategy
A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES
Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight
Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW
5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP
Stages in Breast Cancer
Table 6: Breast Cancer Survival Rate by Stages (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Classification of Various Cancer Stages
Factors Affecting Breast Cancer
Key Statistics
Table 7: Global Incidence of Common Cancers in Women (2012): Number of New Cases Reported in Thousands for Breast, Colorectal, Lung & Bronchus and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Cancer Mortality in Women for Select Cancers (2012): Number of Deaths in Thousands for Breast, Lung & Bronchus, Colorectal and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Hologic Introduces SmartCurve„¢ Breast Stabilization System
GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System
Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems
Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions„¢ Mammography System in Europe
Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System
Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography
Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System
Cura Healthcare Launches MammoScan
vRad and Cisco Team up to Develop First Live Video Diagnostics Solution for Mammography
Hologic Bags FDA Clearance for Affirm Prone Biopsy System
Planmed Introduces 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System ( Finland)
iCAD Introduces Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) solution on Fujifilm€™s Aspire Cristalle FFDM system
Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for Stand-Alone 3D Screening Mammography
Hologic Launches CE-marked Affirm„¢ Prone Biopsy System
koning Launches First Non-Compression 3-D Breast CT Scanner, Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT) system
Internazional Medica Scientifica Introduces Giotto Class Mammography System (Italy)
Planmed Introduces Planmed Clarity 3D Mammography Unit, (Finland)
iCAD Introduces iReveal Breast Density Analysis Solution
Planmed Introduces New Planmed Clarity„¢ 3D System (Finland)
Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Announces New Mobile Mammography Unit
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Toshiba to Rename as Canon Medical System Corporation
Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System
Canaon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Siemens Renames as Siemens Healthineers
Cassling Offers 3D Mammography in Partnership with Siemens Healthcare
Volpara Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Distribute Solutions to for Improved Dense Breast Cancer Screening
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)
Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
Planmed Oy (Finland)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Volume Analytics
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics by Segment
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by Segment
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Mammography Market - An Overview
Mammography Screening Trends
Table 27: Annual Mammography Volumes in the US (2010-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Digital Mammography Equipment Market
Market Witnesses Increased Transition to Tomosynthesis
Table 28: US 3D Mammography Placements in Units (1H 2014 - 1H 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of FDA Approved DBT Units: 2017
3D Mammography Gains Preference for Dense Tissue Imaging
Decline in Breast Imaging Facilities - A Dent in Market Prospects
From Class III Devices to Class II Devices - the Journey of Regulations Covering Digital Mammography Systems
An Insight into Regulations on Mammography Services
Regulatory Requirements
Reimbursement for Mammography
Table 29: Medicare Reimbursement for Digital Mammography Procedures
Competitive Landscape
Table 30: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Full-Field Digital Mammography Market (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Statistics
Table 31: US Estimated Cancer Cases in Women by Site (2017): Breakdown of Number of New Cases for Breast, Lung & Bronchus, Colorectal, Uterine Cervix & Uterine Corpus, Thyroid and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Cancer Mortality in US Women by Site (2017): Breakdown of Number of Deaths for Lung & Bronchus, Breast, Colorectal, Pancreas, Ovary and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Estimated Number of Breast Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US by Age, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Introductions/Approvals
Recent Industry Activity
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 37: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: US 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Breast Cancer - A Leading Cancer in Women
Table 40: Percentage Distribution of New Cancer Cases in Canada Among Females by Affected Site: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Canadian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Recent Industry Activity
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics
Continuing Shift towards Digital Systems to Drive Market
Mobile Screening on the Rise
Breast Cancer Screening in Europe
Competitive Overview - 3D Mammography
Recent Industry Activity
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 53: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics by Product Segment
Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: French Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: French Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Recent Industry Activity
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: German Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 74: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: German Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: German 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Introduction/Approval
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 80: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Italian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Recent Industry Activity
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: UK 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rise in Penetration of Digital Mammography Systems
Hurdles to Mammography Screening
Overview of Select Markets
China
India
Product Introduction/Approval
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 119: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Rest of World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Rest of World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32) The United States (14) Japan (3) Europe (13) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article