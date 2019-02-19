Global Mammography Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mammography Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments: Analog Mammography Equipment, and Digital Mammography Equipment.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Fujifilm Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Hologic, Inc.

- I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl

- Metaltronica SpA

- Philips Healthcare



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332



MAMMOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MCP-3343 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mammography - An Introduction

Table 1: Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Breast Cancer Statistics: Top 20 Countries with Highest Breast Cancer Rates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening

Table 3: A Comparison of Breast Cancer Screening Techniques by Sensitivity and Specificity Rates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales

Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge

Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography

Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?

Studies Support 3D Mammography



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Table 4: World Mammography Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space

Table 5: World 3-D Tomosynthesis Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Differentiation - A Widely Adopted Strategy

A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space

Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography

Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up

Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight

Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems

Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection

Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments



4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW



5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP

Stages in Breast Cancer

Table 6: Breast Cancer Survival Rate by Stages (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Classification of Various Cancer Stages

Factors Affecting Breast Cancer

Key Statistics

Table 7: Global Incidence of Common Cancers in Women (2012): Number of New Cases Reported in Thousands for Breast, Colorectal, Lung & Bronchus and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Cancer Mortality in Women for Select Cancers (2012): Number of Deaths in Thousands for Breast, Lung & Bronchus, Colorectal and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Hologic Introduces SmartCurve„¢ Breast Stabilization System

GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System

Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems

Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions„¢ Mammography System in Europe

Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System

Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography

Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System

Cura Healthcare Launches MammoScan

vRad and Cisco Team up to Develop First Live Video Diagnostics Solution for Mammography

Hologic Bags FDA Clearance for Affirm Prone Biopsy System

Planmed Introduces 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System ( Finland)

iCAD Introduces Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) solution on Fujifilm€™s Aspire Cristalle FFDM system

Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for Stand-Alone 3D Screening Mammography

Hologic Launches CE-marked Affirm„¢ Prone Biopsy System

koning Launches First Non-Compression 3-D Breast CT Scanner, Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT) system

Internazional Medica Scientifica Introduces Giotto Class Mammography System (Italy)

Planmed Introduces Planmed Clarity 3D Mammography Unit, (Finland)

iCAD Introduces iReveal Breast Density Analysis Solution

Planmed Introduces New Planmed Clarity„¢ 3D System (Finland)

Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Announces New Mobile Mammography Unit



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Toshiba to Rename as Canon Medical System Corporation

Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System

Canaon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Renames as Siemens Healthineers

Cassling Offers 3D Mammography in Partnership with Siemens Healthcare

Volpara Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Distribute Solutions to for Improved Dense Breast Cancer Screening



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)





I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)

Metaltronica SpA (Italy)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Planmed Oy (Finland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Analytics

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics by Segment

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics by Segment

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Analog Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Mammography Market - An Overview

Mammography Screening Trends

Table 27: Annual Mammography Volumes in the US (2010-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Mammography Equipment Market

Market Witnesses Increased Transition to Tomosynthesis

Table 28: US 3D Mammography Placements in Units (1H 2014 - 1H 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of FDA Approved DBT Units: 2017

3D Mammography Gains Preference for Dense Tissue Imaging

Decline in Breast Imaging Facilities - A Dent in Market Prospects

From Class III Devices to Class II Devices - the Journey of Regulations Covering Digital Mammography Systems

An Insight into Regulations on Mammography Services

Regulatory Requirements

Reimbursement for Mammography

Table 29: Medicare Reimbursement for Digital Mammography Procedures

Competitive Landscape

Table 30: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Full-Field Digital Mammography Market (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Statistics

Table 31: US Estimated Cancer Cases in Women by Site (2017): Breakdown of Number of New Cases for Breast, Lung & Bronchus, Colorectal, Uterine Cervix & Uterine Corpus, Thyroid and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Cancer Mortality in US Women by Site (2017): Breakdown of Number of Deaths for Lung & Bronchus, Breast, Colorectal, Pancreas, Ovary and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Estimated Number of Breast Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US by Age, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions/Approvals

Recent Industry Activity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 37: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Breast Cancer - A Leading Cancer in Women

Table 40: Percentage Distribution of New Cancer Cases in Canada Among Females by Affected Site: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Recent Industry Activity

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics

Continuing Shift towards Digital Systems to Drive Market

Mobile Screening on the Rise

Breast Cancer Screening in Europe

Competitive Overview - 3D Mammography

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 53: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics by Product Segment

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics by Product Segment

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 74: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: German Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: German 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Introduction/Approval

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 80: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: UK 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rise in Penetration of Digital Mammography Systems

Hurdles to Mammography Screening

Overview of Select Markets

China

India

Product Introduction/Approval

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 119: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dollar Analytics

Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Rest of World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Analog Mammography Equipment and Digital Mammography Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32) The United States (14) Japan (3) Europe (13) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

