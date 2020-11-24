Global Managed Cloud Services Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Managed Cloud Services Market - Analysis by Delivery Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others), Deployment Type, End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Managed Cloud Services Market, valued at USD 42.08 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing adoption of internet of things devices, the technological advancements in the form of 5G connectivity standards and growing investments by both the government and private sectors for building robust IT infrastructure.



Additionally, growing need to reduce operational costs, growing demand for scalability and reliability and the requirement of the clients in strategically managing their investment in digital transformation will drive the Managed Cloud Services market value in the near future.



Among the Delivery Model in the Managed Cloud Services market (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others), IaaS has gained huge popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of IaaS Delivery Model for SMEs will drive the market.



Among the Deployment Type in the Managed Cloud Services market (Private, Public, Hybrid and community), Hybrid cloud service is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of Hybrid cloud service because of its reliability as both public and private cloud will drive the market.



Among the End User of the Managed Cloud Services market (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Large Enterprise is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Large Enterprises are one of the largest customers of cloud managed services and demand of more secured cloud services across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising spending in R&D and technological innovations in cloud managed services are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services market by Value.

The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by Delivery Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others).

The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by Deployment Type (Private, Public, Hybrid, Community).

The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs).

The Global Managed Cloud Services Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India ).

, ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Delivery Model, by Deployment Type and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Accenture, IBM, NTT data, Rackspace Technology, Cisco System, DXC Technology, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Salesforce and Fujitsu.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Managed Cloud Services market.

The report presents the analysis of Managed Cloud Services market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Managed Cloud Services Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Managed Cloud Services Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Managed Cloud Services Market Segmentation An Analysis (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Managed Cloud Services Market: By Delivery Model

5.1.1 IaaS - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 PaaS - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 SaaS - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Managed Cloud Services Market: By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Private - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Public - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Managed Cloud Services Market: By End User

5.3.1 Large Enterprise - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 SMEs - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Managed Cloud Services Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Managed Cloud Services Market: By Region



7. America Managed Cloud Services Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 America Managed Cloud Services Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and Others)

7.3 Market Segmentation by Deployment Type (Private, Public, Hybrid and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Large Enterprise and SMEs)



8. Europe Managed Cloud Services Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Managed Cloud Services Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



10. Global Managed Cloud Services - Market Dynamics



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Managed Cloud Services Market - By Delivery Model, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Managed Cloud Services Market - By Deployment Type, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Managed Cloud Services Market - By End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Managed Cloud Services Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Accenture

13.2 IBM

13.3 NTT Data

13.4 Rackspace Technology

13.5 Cisco Systems

13.6 DXC Technology

13.7 Infosys Limited

13.8 Tata Consultancy Services

13.9 Salesforce

13.10 Fujitsu



