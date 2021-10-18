Global Managed Cloud Services Markets Report 2021: Evolution of The Cloud Model, Managed Services, Hybrid & Multi-Cloud, Enterprise-MSP Partnerships

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Managed Cloud Services Adoption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, we delve into how the market for managed cloud services market has evolved over the years, the factors that will help this market grow, key challenges for service providers in this market and growth opportunities for the future.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world transitioned to remote work and remote learning, digital transformation came to the forefront of urgent enterprise priorities.

Most industries across regions underwent several years of digital transformation in just a few months. Cloud technologies have been a huge beneficiary of this shift.

However, as the complexity and urgency of cloud deployments and application modernization increase, resource-strapped enterprise IT are turning to third-party cloud managed services providers for help and direction.

According to 2020 research, nearly two-thirds of businesses worldwide have invested in some sort of managed cloud services, with another 25% planning to add or expand their use of such services in the next two years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Cloud Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Cloud Services Market

Growth Market Overview

What is a Managed Service?

What is a Managed Cloud Service?

Who is a Managed Cloud Service Provider?

Research Scope

Market Evolution - The Cloud Model

Market Evolution - Managed Services

Market Evolution - Hybrid & Multi-Cloud

Market Evolution - The Next Stage

Market Evolution - Enterprise-MSP Partnerships

Market Evolution - Responding to Innovation

Growth Drivers for Managed Cloud Services

Growth Driver Analysis for the Managed Cloud Services Market

Growth Restraints for Managed Cloud Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Managed Cloud Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Managed Cloud Services

Growth Opportunity 1 - Target the Under-served SMB Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Implement Flexible Pricing & Terms

Growth Opportunity 3 - Build Out Data Expertise

Growth Opportunity 4 - Develop Industry Focused Managed Cloud Services

4. Appendix

