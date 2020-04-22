Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 19:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 30.5%. Government, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Government will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Government will reach a market size of US$183 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accenture Plc
- AirWatch
- AT&T Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Digital Management, Inc
- DXC Technology
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Orange Business Services
- Stratix Corporation
- Tangoe, Inc.
- Telefónica S.A.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Wipro Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services
Recent Market Activity
MMS: Market Scenario
Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
AirWatch (USA)
AT&T Inc. (USA)
Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
Digital Management, Inc. (USA)
DXC Technology (USA)
Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Orange Business Services (France)
Stratix Corporation (USA)
Tangoe, Inc. (USA)
Telefónica S.A. (Spain)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Wipro Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Peek into Factors Providing a Solid Foundation for the
Adoption of MMS
Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization
Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce
Workforce Decentralization Spurs the Need for Enterprise Mobility
Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few
Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the
Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT
Departments
Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
Robust Appetite for Smartphones & Tablets Spurs Interest in
Hassle Free Mobile Management
Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps
Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions
Confluence of the Above Factors Stimulates the BYOD Trend, the
Baseline for Growth in the MMS Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers
Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed
Mobility Services
What are the Major Complexities Surrounding Mobility?
Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue
SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve
Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Grows in Prominence
Over Traditional Managed Service
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-
Service
Key Challenges
Lack of Awareness
Use of Open Platform Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 135
