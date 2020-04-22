Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 30.5%. Government, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Government will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Government will reach a market size of US$183 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture Plc

AirWatch

AT&T Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Management, Inc

DXC Technology

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Orange Business Services

Stratix Corporation

Tangoe, Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

Vodafone Group Plc

Wipro Limited

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services

Recent Market Activity

MMS: Market Scenario

Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



A Peek into Factors Providing a Solid Foundation for the

Adoption of MMS

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization

Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce

Workforce Decentralization Spurs the Need for Enterprise Mobility

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few

Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the

Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT

Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

Robust Appetite for Smartphones & Tablets Spurs Interest in

Hassle Free Mobile Management

Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions

Confluence of the Above Factors Stimulates the BYOD Trend, the

Baseline for Growth in the MMS Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed

Mobility Services

What are the Major Complexities Surrounding Mobility?

Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue

SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve

Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Grows in Prominence

Over Traditional Managed Service

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-

Service

Key Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Use of Open Platform Solutions





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Government (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Government (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Financial Services (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Financial Services (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: Canadian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Managed

Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 21: Chinese Demand for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Chinese Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: European Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 27: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: French Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 29: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 31: Italian Demand for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Italian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 34: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 35: Spanish Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 36: Spanish Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 37: Russian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 39: Rest of Europe Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 40: Rest of Europe Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 45: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 47: Indian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 48: Indian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 49: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 52: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 53: Latin American Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 54: Latin American Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Latin American Demand for Managed Mobility Services

(MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Latin American Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 57: Argentinean Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 58: Argentinean Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 59: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 60: Brazilian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

MEXICO

Table 61: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 63: Rest of Latin America Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 65: The Middle East Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 66: The Middle East Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 67: The Middle East Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 68: The Middle East Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 69: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Managed

Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 71: Israeli Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 72: Israeli Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 73: Saudi Arabian Demand for Managed Mobility Services

(MMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Saudi Arabian Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 75: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 77: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 79: African Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 135

