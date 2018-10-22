Global Managed Print Services Market 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Managed print services market report provides analysis for the period 2016 - 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the estimated period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said timeframe. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global managed print services market in terms of revenue around USD 5 million during the expected period along with a significant CAGR.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global managed print services market.

Global Managed print services Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the managed print services market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on channel, the market is categorized into Printer/Copier Manufacturers, Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers. On the basis of industry vertical, the managed print services market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the managed print services market during the forecast period.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global managed print services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.



Global Managed Print Services Market: Key Findings of the Report



North America holds the largest market share of managed print services (MPS) market in 2018 and will grow over a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The BFSI, healthcare and government industry in U.S. have aggressively adopted the managed print services. Moreover, the strategic acquisitions and new program are launched to create awareness of managed print services which is expected to promulgate over the coming years. For instance, Global Imaging Systems (GIS) (Xerox Company) has acquired G-Five, Inc., a Carolinas-based solution provider of office equipment and print services in North and South Carolina in 2018

and are two of the most promising markets for managed print service market and are slated to offer players a host of opportunities in the coming years. The growth of these regional markets can be attributed to rapid economic development and consequently widespread industrialization Based on channel, core MPS Providers is accounted for the major share in the global Managed Print Services Market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 7.9% during the period anticipated period

Based on enterprise size, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) generated largest revenue in the market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Managed Print Services Benefits

4.3. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.4.1.1. Drivers

4.4.1.2. Restraints

4.4.1.3. Opportunities

4.5. Key Trend Analysis

4.6. Ecosystem Analysis

4.6.1. Printer/copier manufacturers

4.6.2. Systems Integrators

4.6.3. Independent Vendors

4.6.4. Application/ End-users

4.7. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.7.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment

5.1. Overview

5.2. Comparison of Cloud and On-premise deployment

5.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 - 2026

5.3.1. Cloud

5.3.2. On-Premise

5.3.3. Hybrid



6. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Overview

6.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 - 2026

6.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME's)

6.2.2. Large Enterprises



7. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Channel

7.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 - 2026

7.1.1. Printer/Copier

7.1.2. Manufacturers

7.1.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers



8. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical

8.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 - 2026

8.1.1. Banking, Financial

8.1.2. Services and Insurance

8.1.3. Telecom & IT

8.1.4. Government & Public Sector

8.1.5. Healthcare

8.1.6. Education

8.1.7. Legal

8.1.8. Construction

8.1.9. Manufacturing

8.1.10. Others



9. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, by Region, 2016 - 2026

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Middle East and Africa

9.1.5. South America



10. North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Analysis

15.1. Key players in Managed Print Services (MPS)

15.2. Market share analysis by key players

15.3. Development of key players in Managed Print Services (MPS) market

15.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)

15.4.1. Toshiba Corporation

15.4.2. Xerox Corporation

15.4.3. Sharp Corporation

15.4.4. Print Audit, Inc.

15.4.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

15.4.6. Kyocera Corporation

15.4.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.

15.4.8. Lexmark International, Inc.

15.4.9. ARC

15.4.10. Ricoh Company Ltd.

15.4.11. Canon, Inc.

15.4.12. Honeywell Corporation

15.4.13. Seiko Epson Corporation

15.4.14. Fujitsu Ltd.

15.4.15. Wipro Limited



