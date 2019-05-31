Global Managed SD-WAN Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Market Revenue and Customer Sites Forecasts with Profiles of Leading Providers

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 31, 2019, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) continues to attract the attention of enterprises eager to leverage the business benefits offered by the technology; for example, faster deployment of branch sites, cost savings from using private and public networks, optimized cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.

In this report, we provide an overview of key market trends in the global managed SD-WAN market, market revenue and customer sites forecasts, and detailed competitive profiles of leading managed SD-WAN providers in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Definitions

3. Market Trends

4. Market Forecasts

  • Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Split by Regions, Global, 2017- 2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Breakdown by Regions, Global, 2017-2023

5. North America Market Forecasts

  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, North America, 2017-2023

6. European Market Forecasts

  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023

7. Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Market Forecasts

  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023

8. Latin America (LATAM) Market Forecasts

  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023
  • Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023

9. Competitive Profiles of Leading Global Managed SD-WAN Service Providers

  • AT&T
  • Verizon
  • CenturyLink
  • Masergy
  • Colt
  • Orange Business Services
  • Telia
  • Vodafone Business Services
  • Cato Networks
  • Tata Communications
  • Singtel
  • Telstra
  • China Telecom
  • Telefnica Vivo
  • Embratel
  • IFX Networks
  • Logicalis

10. Appendix

  • Business Communication Services (BCS) Program Publications
  • Market Engineering Methodology
  • Learn More - Next Steps
  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w638dt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Board Sports (Summer Board & Snowboarding) Market to...

Global Internet of Things Policies 2019: Focus on European Union, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Managed SD-WAN Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Market Revenue and Customer Sites Forecasts with Profiles of Leading Providers

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 31, 2019, 13:45 ET