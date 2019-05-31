Global Managed SD-WAN Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Market Revenue and Customer Sites Forecasts with Profiles of Leading Providers
May 31, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) continues to attract the attention of enterprises eager to leverage the business benefits offered by the technology; for example, faster deployment of branch sites, cost savings from using private and public networks, optimized cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.
In this report, we provide an overview of key market trends in the global managed SD-WAN market, market revenue and customer sites forecasts, and detailed competitive profiles of leading managed SD-WAN providers in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Definitions
3. Market Trends
4. Market Forecasts
- Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Split by Regions, Global, 2017- 2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Breakdown by Regions, Global, 2017-2023
5. North America Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, North America, 2017-2023
6. European Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023
7. Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023
8. Latin America (LATAM) Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023
9. Competitive Profiles of Leading Global Managed SD-WAN Service Providers
- AT&T
- Verizon
- CenturyLink
- Masergy
- Colt
- Orange Business Services
- Telia
- Vodafone Business Services
- Cato Networks
- Tata Communications
- Singtel
- Telstra
- China Telecom
- Telefnica Vivo
- Embratel
- IFX Networks
- Logicalis
10. Appendix
- Business Communication Services (BCS) Program Publications
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w638dt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article