Global Managed Security Services Market to 2022 - Focus on CPE-Based Security & Cloud-Based Security Services
Jun 19, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Security Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Managed Security Services in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Financial
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Utilities
- Others
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Delivery Model Type and managed security Service Segments:
- Cloud-Based Security Services (Content Security, DDoS Mitigation, IDS/IDP, Firewalls, & Other Cloud-Based Security Services)
- CPE-Based Security (Content Security, DDoS Mitigation, IDS/IDP, Firewalls, & Other CPE-Based Security Services).
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- BT Group plc (UK)
- CenturyLink (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
- DXC Technology Co. (USA)
- Enterasys Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- McAfee, Inc. (USA)
- Qualys, Inc. (USA)
- SecureWorks, Inc. (USA)
- SonicWall Inc. (USA)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- UBIqube Solutions (Ireland)
- Unisys Corporation (USA)
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
- WatchGuard Technologies Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Modern Connected World and its Share of Perils
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of Cyber Security Services
A Peek into Common Security Threats for Enterprise IT Assets
Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Types of External Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Ever-Growing Threat Landscape Compels Demand for Managed Security Services
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Restraints
MSSPs Enable Low Cost & Simplified Administration
Opportunities for MSSPs in the Network Security Market
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions to Fuel Future Growth in the Managed Security Services Market
Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Security Risks
Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions
Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises
Stable Economic Scenario to Further Improve Market Prospects
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Advanced Managed Security Solutions
The Need of the Hour
Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Cloud-based MSS
Convergence Continues to Gain Strength
Need for Log Monitoring & Management Accelerates Demand for SIEM
Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs)
A Lucrative Market Segment
Cost Benefits & Compliance Needs Spur Market Demand
E-Commerce Instigates New Demand for MSS
Security for Mobile Applications to Offer Huge Business Opportunity
Initiatives by MSSPs for Mobile Security
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Steers Adoption of Managed Security Services
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Mobile Banking Keeps Cyber Security Busy
Mobile Banking Services: At a Glance
Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on MSS
Key Factors Fuelling Adoption of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN)
Myriad Benefits Offered by ESN Model
Orientation of New Generation Employees towards Social Connectedness'
Declining Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication
Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Managed Security Market
Internet of Things (IoT) and Widening Attack Surface Drive Demand
Mushrooming Datacenters Widen the Scope & Span of MSS
Content Filtering an Integral part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)
XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool
Firewalls Remain Integral to Network Security
Enterprise Firewalls
A Key Solution for Enterprise Networks Protection
Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)
An Emerging Technology
High-Profile Data Breaches Drive Demand for Web Application Firewall
Enterprises Embrace VPN Services to Achieve Network Security and Anonymity
Select Client & VPN Services Based on Performance, Speed, Server Locations, and Support
VPN Outsourcing
A Viable Option for Enterprises
SSL VPN
A Nascent Market
Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems
A Review of Opportunities
Growth Drivers
Demand for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems to Grow
Standalone IPS Systems Slated to Find Adoption in Large Enterprises
Adoption of SDN and NFV Technologies Enable Flexible Deployment of Security Functions
Endpoint Security Gains Importance in MSS Portfolio
Security as a Service Model Augments Prospects for MSS Providers
3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Pure Play/Specialized MSSPs
IT Outsourcing Providers
Telecommunication companies (telcos)
System Integrators (SIs) & Value Added Resellers (VARs)
Security Product Vendors
Key Providers of Select Cyber Security Technologies
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Vendors Come Up with Integrated Solutions to Stay Ahead
Firewall Providers Focus on Core Technologies to Gain Market Share
Consolidation
Select M&A Deals in the Enterprise IT Security Solutions Market (2016-2018)
Growth Prospects for Telcos in the Managed Security Services Industry
Leading Players in DDoS, Intrusion Prevention Systems and Endpoint Protection Systems Market
Leading Players in the Global DDoS Mitigation Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Arbor Networks, Radware and Others
Leading Players in the Global Intrusion Prevention Systems Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, IBM, McAfee and Others
Leading Players in the Global Endpoint Protection Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ESET, IBM, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro and Others
4. MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW
Definition
Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
Availing the Services of an MSSP
Benefits Offered by MSSPs
Functions of MSSP
Scope of Services Offered by MSSPs
Managed Security Services
Features
Firewall
Major Types
Major Forms
Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Major Components
Major Forms
Applications of Virtual Private Networks
Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IDP)
Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
Content Security
DDoS Mitigation
Other Services
UTM
An Integrated Version
Endpoint Security Solutions & Services
Identity & Access Management
Risk & Compliance Management
Data Loss Protection (DLP)
Security Audit
Patch Management
5. SERVICE LAUNCHES
SonicWall Announces New MSSP Program
SonicWall Expands Capabilities of SonicWall RTDMI Technology
Qualys Upgrades Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) Platform
Duo Security Rolls Out Duo Managed Service Provider Program for MSPs
CSC Rolls Out Integrated Security Operations (ISecOps)
Symantec Enhances Symantec Cloud Security Platform
SecureWorks Enhances Application Security with New VMware AppDefense Technology
SonicWall Launches SonicWall Email Security 9.0
Juniper Networks Unveils Juniper Contrail Security
BT Rolls Out BT Managed Endpoint Access Security
Inmarsat Enhances Fleet Xpress Service with the Addition of Fleet Secure
Kudelski Security Rolls Out Sophisticated Managed Security Services Portfolio
CenturyLink Rolls Out Managed Security Services 2.0 Suite in Asia-Pacific
Singtel and Globe Telecom Launch Trustwave Managed Security Services in the Philippines
ViewQwest Introduces Security 360 Cyber Security Suite
NXN Collaborates with McAfee to Launch MSSP Operations in the Middle East
Level 3 Unveils ESG Cloud-Based Network Security Solution
CompuCom Upgrades MSS with the Addition of SIEM Services
Sapphire Launches SIEM and Cross-Platform NGFW Managed Service
Wurldtech Introduces iMSS Portfolio
Capgemini Launches Managed SOC Services
eSentire Introduces Cloud DNS Firewall Service
CenturyLink Expands Managed Security Services Suite
Cisco Rolls Out Cisco Firepower NGFW
AT&T Adds Two new Functionalities to NetBond Cloud Services
Fortinet Introduces FortiGate-3200D Internal Firewall Solution
Fortinet Rolls Out FortiGate 900D and FortiGate 400D Firewall Solutions
Fortinet Introduces FortiGate-600D Mid-Range Security Appliance
Fortinet Unveils FortiWeb 3000E and FortiWeb 4000E Web Application Firewalls
Google to Introduce VPN Service for Android Platform
Hillstone Networks Introduces Cloud Edge Virtual Firewall Solution for AWS Platform
ExpressVPN Unveils ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows Platform
Dunbar Introduces Dunbar Security Solutions All Round Managed Security Service
Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom Mull Introduction of NFV and SDN based VPN Services
Amazon Releases Web Application Firewall for AWS Platform
Juniper Networks Launches Innovative New Anti-Malware Solution
KeepSolid Unveils VPN Unlimited for Windows Phone Platform
Verizon Introduces Managed Security Service for Corporate Clients
Verisign Unveils Cloud Oriented DNS Firewall Service
Barracuda Launches Barracuda Web Application Firewall for Azure App Service
WatchGuard Technologies Launches M300 and M200 Enterprise Class Firewalls for SMB Enterprise Customers
F5 Introduces Cloud Based Silverline Web Application Firewall Service in EMEA Region
Akamai Launches Two New Managed Security Service Solutions
Juniper Networks Unveils Improved Hardware for its SRX5800 Services Gateway
Zscaler Rolls Out Winter 2015 Release of its Zscaler Internet Security Platform
Cisco Introduces New Models of Cisco ASA Equipped with FirePOWER Services
Juniper Networks Unveils New Enhancements for SRX5000 Series Services Gateways
NRI SecureTechnologies Rolls Out Security Operation Center for Handling Evolving Cyber Security Threats
Clavister Introduces Firewall SECaaS Solutions for Channel Partners in the Netherlands
VoipSec Unveils EasySBC Voice Firewall Equipped VoIP Security Platform
Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Cloud Based VPN Service for SMB Enterprises
Avast Introduces Cloud Based Security Solution of SMB Enterprises
Anam Technologies Unveils SS7 Firewall
Symsoft Unveils Symsoft SS7 Firewall
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Qualys Snaps Up 1Mobility
Symantec to Form Alliance with NTT Security
Altran Collaborates with UBiqube
WatchGuard Technologies Acquires Percipient Networks
UBiqube Introduces OpenMSA Developer Community
McAfee Acquires Skyhigh Networks
McAfee to Acquire TunnelBear
Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal
Micro Focus Completes Merger with HPE's Software Business
IBM Security Acquires Agile 3 Solutions
Juniper Networks to Acquire Cyphort
Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital
Qualys to Acquire Certain Assets of NetWatcher
Fortinet Invests in UBIqube
Radware Takes Over Seculert
Avaya Completes Financial Restructuring Program
CenturyLink Acquires Level 3 Communications
i3D.net Selects Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks Platform
HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology
Honeywell to Acquire Nextnine
SecValMSP to Acquire Stryker Technology
Leidos Teams Up with Fortinet
SonicWall and Dell EMC Launch Cybersecurity Business
Qualys Collaborates with IBM
ThreatConnect Partners with CenturyLink
Application Specialist Kompany Teams Up with American Office Solutions
Cisco Partners with NCSA
Telekom Security Commences New Facilities in Germany
CenturyLink Snaps Up netAura
SonicWall Debuts As Independent Company
Cisco Snaps Up CloudLock
Deloitte Acquires Integrated-Paahi Solutions
Singapore Telecommunications Inks Strategic Partnership with Inmarsat
NEC Latin America Acquires Arcon Informatica
Yahoo! JAPAN Selects Fortinet High Performance Firewalls
EchoSat Takes Over Heartland Payment Systems' SmartLink Division
Forcepoint Takes Over Firewall Business of Intel Security
Leidos Signs Agreement with FairWarning
Ooredoo Inks an Agreement with Si
CYBER-i Partners with Intel Security
T-Systems Partners with Akamai to Enhance IP-VPN
Trustwave Inks Managed Security Services Agreement with Palo Alto Networks
SingTel Acquires Trustwave
Cisco Integrates Application Centric Infrastructure with FirePOWER NGIPS
Nuspire Networks Acquires Security Confidence
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 122)
- The United States (82)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (24)
- France (4)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
