Global Manganese Market Report 2019: Annual estimates & Forecasts Through 2016-2024 - South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate
Jun 17, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manganese: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Metric Tons by the following Forms of Manganese and End-Use Segments:
Forms
- Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)
- Electrolytic Manganese
End-Use Segments
- Steel
- Batteries
- Others
The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- African Rainbow Minerals Limited (South Africa)
- Anglo American plc (UK)
- Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa)
- Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)
- ERACHEM Comilog Inc. (USA)
- Eramet SA (France)
- Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK)
- Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia)
- Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
- MaxTech Ventures Inc. (Canada)
- Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)
- MOIL Limited (India)
- Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia)
- Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan)
- OM Holdings Limited (Singapore)
- South32 Limited (Australia)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
- Tronox Limited (USA)
- Vale S.A. (Brazil)
- Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. (China)
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking
Important Manganese Properties Summarized
Global Manganese Resources and Reserves
Reserves
Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate
Manganese (Mn) Alloys Production
Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future
Maxtech Ventures to Develop Brazilian and Moroccan Manganese Assets to Counter Supply Issues
Imports and Exports Statistics
Manganese: Price Dynamics
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market Growth for Manganese
Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries
Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries
Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance
Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages
Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries
EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries
Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand
Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption
Manganese in Steelmaking
Carbon Steel
Engineering Steel
High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel
Austenitic Manganese Steel
Stainless Steel
Duplex Stainless Steel
Twinning Induced Plasticity Steel
Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO
Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications
Price of Li-ion Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption
Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers Boost Market Demand
Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture
Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese
High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in Battery Manufacture
Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline Batteries
Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment
Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for Manganese Oxide
Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth
Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic Manganese Metal
Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market
Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
Medical Applications
Adequate Intake of Manganese
Role of Manganese in Wound Healing
Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases
Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity
Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive Functioning
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese
Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity
Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers
Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders
Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause of Concern
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Manganese: A Prelude
Chemical and Physical Characteristics of Manganese and Select Manganese Compounds
Applications of Manganese
History
Ore and Concentrates
Forms of Mn Consumption
Manganese Alloys
Ferro Manganese (FeMn)
Silico-Manganese (SiMn)
Refined FeMn
Grades of Ferromanganese: An Overview
Electrolytic Manganese
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Manganese Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Maxtech Ventures Enters into JV with Goias State
Transnet and South32 Signs a Manganese Export Capacity Allocation Contract
OFZ Acquires Vatra Dornei Mine
Ferroglobe Acquires Glencore's European Manganese Plants in France and Norway
Maxtech Starts Manganese Research in Northern Brazil to Establish a Larger Assembly of Claims
Montezuma Mining Resource Upgrades Butcherbird Manganese Project
TMI to Restart Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine
OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd to Increase Production
China Tian Yuan Manganese Acquires Consmin
PMHC II Acquires ERACHEM
Maxtech Enters into a Strategic Development Partnership with Green Energy Resources
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Manganese Alloys
End-Use Segments
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)
- The United States (2)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (12)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73plza
