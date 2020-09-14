Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 The "Manned Guarding Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Manned Guarding Services is projected to reach US$228.6 billion by 2025, driven by growing crime rates and inadequacy of the police and law and order department to provide complete protection coverage across all locations in a country. Other interesting factors also responsible for encouraging growth include rise in large shopping malls, luxury hotels and elite residential enclaves; increasing security needs of high net-worth individuals and businesses by the day; higher risk of theft, kidnapping and blackmail of influential public figures and the ensuing demand for personal bodyguards; and rise in private infrastructure related crimes. In developing countries, higher volume of cash logistics is driving demand for manned security among banks and financial institutions. Manned guarding involves hiring of security personnel or guards who are specifically trained for protecting people, assets and property by deterring crime, illegal entry and assault. Manned guarding services address security needs of their clients and benefit an organization in an intangible and subtle way.



These security personnel protect designated properties through highly visible presence while avoiding inappropriate and illegal activities. Security guards rely on physical patrolling and leverage advanced technology such as video surveillance cameras and alarm systems. These security professionals are trained to keep an eye on signs of disorder, fire or crime. By ensuring security of an organization through their physical presence, manned guarding plays an important role in making employees feel safe and become more productive. Security guards are employed by organizations across all industries globally. Some typical places that rely heavily on these professionals include schools, colleges, airports, casinos, concert venues, apartments, gated communities, retail stores, correctional facilities, hotels, nightclubs and even embassies holding meetings for governments. Wider availability of reliable guarding services from established vendors is also elevating market prospects. Security services firms such as G4S plc of the UK, Prosegur, the Spanish multinational, and U. S.



Security Associates Inc. of the US, and the French ICTS have brought new level of reliability and discipline into manned guarding services vertical while branching out their services into new geographic territories on an ongoing basis, thereby elevating the overall prospects. Market prospects for manned guarding services remain progressive, amid uptrend in corporate enterprise activity, relatively stable industrial production and logistics scenario, rising investments on hospitality, leisure, and recreation facilities, and higher emphasis on securing public and private sectors institutions including academia and research entities. The ongoing urbanization drive and consequent asset creation is another major factor poised to steer overall market revenues. Furthermore, increased emphasis among modern urban dwellers on living in secure apartments and gated neighborhoods, in lieu of rising crime rates is also positively influencing growth.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services

Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding

Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market

Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace

Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years

Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

