Global Manufactured Soil Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Organic Farming Trends are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 -- The "Global Manufactured Soil Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufactured soil market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.06% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$8.747 billion in 2027 from US$5.793 billion in 2020.



Manufactured soils are custom-mixed soils that contain various amounts of sand, clay, and organic matter in an attempt to offer the best soil mixture for the site and application. Because of their accessibility, manufactured soils have grown in popularity in recent years.

However, this preference for synthetic soils tends to overlook the advantages of employing a well-established, well-balanced natural soil. A benefit of importing natural soil is that it already has formed microbial communities that are adapted to plant symbiosis. Manufactured topsoil can achieve the same level of microbial diversity and richness as organically produced soil with the addition of organically produced soil.

A synthetic soil requires organic additives prior to installation, which might result in an overabundance of nutrients, inhibiting plant health until the nutrient and organic matter levels have stabilised into a natural cycle; this process can take years. Any nutrient, organic, or structural amendment might have negative side effects such as changing pH, decreasing water holding capacity, and possibly causing a nitrogen deficit. Furthermore, organic additions to manufactured soils may take some time to become converted into accessible nutrients for the host plants; a well-sourced natural soil, on the other hand, will be able to reduce this development time because it has all of the nutrients the host plants need.



Market Trends

Increased modern agriculture practises have increased the demand for increased productivity and production. The increase in the population and the increase in the consumption of organic products are the factors that promote the rapid development of the market. Recent innovations have greatly diversified the market, which may create more opportunities for the artificial flooring market during the forecast period.



However, low adaptation rates, limited infrastructure growth in developing countries, and a lack of understanding of artificial soils are the constraints on the artificial soil market during the forecast period mentioned above.



Growth Factors

Rising Organic Farming Trends

The demand for organic farming is increasing and gaining popularity in wealthy countries due to the growing health awareness among consumers. Organic farming is a process that is used to produce crops and livestock without using pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs, antibiotics, and growth hormones. According to the data provided by the world of organic agriculture, organic farming is in practise in more than 160 countries.

In 2017, the sale of organic products reached US$ 97billion. The growing popularity of organic farming among consumers and the efforts to minimise the use of chemicals are expected to drive the growth of the global organic farm industry, which will have a positive impact on the overall manufactured soil market.



Stringent Environmental Regulations

The manufactured soil market will be fueled even more by the government's strict control of organic agriculture. Organic agriculture is an agricultural, animal, and fish farming method that focuses on environmental protection and natural farming techniques. It is concerned with the complete system used to create and deliver agricultural products, not just the end product.

To that end, the entire farm cycle, from production to processing to handling and delivery, prohibits the use of artificial products such as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and certain external agricultural inputs such as pesticides, veterinary drugs, additives, and fertilizers, all of which will increase the cost of production.



COVID-19's Impact on the Manufactured Soil Market:

The rapid spread of coronavirus has had a significant influence on global markets, as the epidemic has put the world's biggest economies on lockdown. As a result of this severe shutdown, the whole consumer market has suddenly lost interest in acquiring any goods.

The shutdown of all types of international transportation is one of the biggest challenges that the market is experiencing. The global crisis is easing for many sectors, including agriculture, which was devastated by the pandemic. As a result, the manufactured soil market will experience few challenges in the projection period as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic.



Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for global manufactured soil solutions has led to the entry of several new players into the global manufactured soil market. To increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which are expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Major market players like Miller Companies LC, ERTH Products, L.L.C., and Ground Up, LLC, among others, have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments made by different market players over the last few years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function

4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Compost

5.3. Sub-soil

5.4. Sand

5.5. Organic materials

5.6. Others



6. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



7. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. Italy

7.4.4. Spain

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Israel

7.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. Australia

7.6.5. South Korea

7.6.6. Taiwan

7.6.7. Thailand

7.6.8. Indonesia

7.6.9. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativenessness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles.

9.1. Miller Companies LC

9.2. ERTH PRODUCTS, L.L.C.

9.3. The Ground Up, LLC

9.4. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

9.5. Seaside Mulch

9.6. The Scotts Company LLC

9.7. Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, Inc.

9.8. B.D. White Top Soil Co, Boughton

9.9. TIM O'HARE ASSOCIATES,

9.10. London Rock Supplies Limited



